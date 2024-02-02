Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has sold 1 million units since launch Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's are preparing in-game for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth to thank players for supporting the game.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has passed its first million units sold. The game came out at the end of January and has garnered praise from Yakuza/Like a Dragon fans, critics, and newcomers alike for its fantastic gameplay and story. Moreover, Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are planning a special gift for fans for supporting the game in the form of in-game celebratory cosmetics for the characters.

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku shared the million unit sales milestone of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on the RGG Studio Twitter. Since the game’s release on January 25, 2024, the game has officially sold one million units worldwide. As a celebration of the milestone, the developers are preparing an in-game t-shirt set that will be free to all Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth players when it launches. It will include a collection of clothes that can be applied to Ichiban and other party members.

Ryu Ga Gotoku is preparing free in-game cosmetics for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth to thank players for supporting the game.

Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has plenty of good cause to sell so well. The game is an absolute treat among most players and critics, offering a Hawaiian island to explore and plenty of activity alongside the main story. It earned itself a full-on 10 out of 10 in our Shacknews review and has been highly rated by critics elsewhere.

It would seem that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has a good chance of being an early contender in Game of the Year discussions, and it has the sales to back it up. Stay tuned for more news and updates, and be sure to check out our previous Infinite Wealth coverage for guides on the game.