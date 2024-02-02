Dungeons of Hinterberg Project Director on inspirations & inception We caught up with Curve Games to learn more about Dungeons of Hinterberg.

Dungeons of Hinterberg is aiming to deliver some delicious indie goodness later this year, and we had the chance to chat with the game’s Project Director to learn more about the process of bringing the game to life. In the interview, we learned about the various inspirations that inspired the development of Dungeons of Hinterberg.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Kristian Von Fersen about his and his team’s work on Dungeons of Hinterland. During the interview, he talks about the game’s premise, which sees the town of Hinterberg become a tourist destination after magical dungeons begin to appear all over the place.

Feresen also shared some of the studio’s inspirations when creating this world. This includes Austrian mythology for the game’s creature design, and the Persona series for Dungeons of Hinterberg’s social element.

Dungeons of Hinterberg will launch later this year on Steam. For more insightful interviews with developers, subscribe to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.