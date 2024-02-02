Life by You early access release delayed to June 2024 Paradox Tectonic has decided it needs a few more months to prepare the much-anticipated Sims-like Life by You for its early access debut.

The early access release date of Life by You has been delayed by Paradox Tectonic and publisher Paradox Interactive. Where the original date was set for sometime in March, the developers have shared that they don’t feel the game is in a good enough state to even be in early access just yet. It will be pushed back to June 2024, and with an extra season of polish, it should be in a good enough state by then for fans to more fully enjoy.

Paradox Tectonic shared world of Life by You’s early access delay in a blog post on the game’s website this week. The new early access release date for Life by You is June 4, 2024. Studio lead Rod Humble shared details about the delay, claiming that the main priority the team would be pursuing during the extra time would be ironing out bugs and improving performance and stability of the game before launch. Humble pointed out that some bugs had appeared in previous demonstration videos and were distracting. He doesn’t want bugs in the game to be distracting to players when they get their hands on it.

Life by You offers a open world for players to explore with their unique character as they live their lives and interact with others.

Source: Paradox Tectonic

Humble would know a thing or two about life simulation games. He did, after all, lead The Sims label for EA before moving on to lead Second Life at Linden Labs. That made him an exciting pick by Paradox Interactive to lead its Paradox Tectonic studio and direct the development of Life by You, which he had the pleasure of revealing back in March 2023.

A few more months before Life by You hits early access availability doesn’t sound so bad, especially if it ends up filling the gaps that have been left since another Sims game has come out. Stay tuned for further updates leading up the release right here at Shacknews.