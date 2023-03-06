Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Former Sims studio head Rod Humble reveals new game, Life by You

The game is a brand new life-sim with more details to be revealed by Paradox on March 20.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Paradox Tectonic
1

During Paradox’s announcement showcase, an exciting new teaser was shown for Life by You, a brand new title from former Sims head and CEO of Second Life studio Linden Labs, Rod Humble. The game is currently being developed by Paradox Tectonic and will be published by Paradox Interactive.

While there’s a lot we don’t know yet about Life by You, it’s noted in the teaser trailer that more information is set to be shared later this month in a special announcement event on March 20. From what’s shown in the trailer, Life by You appears to be similar in style to The Sims with various characters shown doing everything from driving around a quaint looking town, to cooking up meals in their home, to spending a day at the beach.

Back in 2019, Paradox Tectonic was established as a studio run by Humble Bundle. It’s been fairly quiet since then for Paradox Tectonic, so the latest development and reveal of Life by You is sure to come as welcome news to those curious about the studio, and for fans of Rod Humble’s previous work.

Stay tuned as we’ll share more details about the game with you after the announcement event on March 20. Until then, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including the initial reveal back in 2019 of former EA VP Rod Humble being tapped to head Paradox Tectonic studio, and today’s reveal of Cities: Skylines 2 during the Paradox Announcement Show.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola