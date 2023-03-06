Former Sims studio head Rod Humble reveals new game, Life by You The game is a brand new life-sim with more details to be revealed by Paradox on March 20.

During Paradox’s announcement showcase, an exciting new teaser was shown for Life by You, a brand new title from former Sims head and CEO of Second Life studio Linden Labs, Rod Humble. The game is currently being developed by Paradox Tectonic and will be published by Paradox Interactive.

While there’s a lot we don’t know yet about Life by You, it’s noted in the teaser trailer that more information is set to be shared later this month in a special announcement event on March 20. From what’s shown in the trailer, Life by You appears to be similar in style to The Sims with various characters shown doing everything from driving around a quaint looking town, to cooking up meals in their home, to spending a day at the beach.

Back in 2019, Paradox Tectonic was established as a studio run by Humble Bundle. It’s been fairly quiet since then for Paradox Tectonic, so the latest development and reveal of Life by You is sure to come as welcome news to those curious about the studio, and for fans of Rod Humble’s previous work.

Stay tuned as we’ll share more details about the game with you after the announcement event on March 20. Until then, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including the initial reveal back in 2019 of former EA VP Rod Humble being tapped to head Paradox Tectonic studio, and today’s reveal of Cities: Skylines 2 during the Paradox Announcement Show.