Cities: Skylines 2 has been revealed & is coming in 2023 Cities: Skylines 2 will be the sequel to one of the most beloved modern city-builders and was revealed on the Paradox Announcement Show 2023.

When it comes to city-builders, Cities: Skylines has been the gold standard since it came out in 2015. Now its successor is ready to bring us to an all new level of city sim and customization in 2023. Cities: Skylines 2 has been announced by Paradox Interactive, and the game is set to arrive in 2023 with the next generation of city building and management.

Cities: Skylines 2 was announced during the Paradox Announcement Show 2023 on March 6, 2023. It was entirely a CG trailer, but promised that fans would be introduced to a whole new world of creativity to suit whatever vision you have of your budding metropolis. One thing that was stressed in the trailer was weather. Raindrops and snow were pretty heavily emphasized, so we could, at least, surmise that improved weather effects will be on the docket of improved visuals coming. More notably, we also learned that not only is the game coming sometime in 2023, but original Cities: Skylines developer Colossal Order Ltd. is also the developer on this latest game, meaning it’s likely in good and experienced hands.

Back in 2015, we weren’t entirely sold on Cities: Skylines when it first came out. However, updates, mod support, and plenty of further improvements to the game through free content and DLC went on to make Cities: Skylines one of the most beloved city builders in an era where the Sim City franchise crashed and burned following its last entry. One would hope that with Colossal Order on deck, the team has learned much from its mistakes and is prepared to come out of the gate with the Cities: Skylines sequel that players will enjoy more often than not.

With a 2023 window set for Cities: Skylines 2, stay tuned for more updates as Paradox Interactive drops them. You can also learn more on the game's Steam Page. We’ll share news on the game here at Shacknews as it becomes available.