Snorble developers on building a robotic learning companion for kids CEO Mike Rizkalla spoke to creating an animated character that children will enjoy and making sure it has enough content to grow with them.

Snorble is more than just a toy. It’s a robotic learning companion for children that is meant to grow with them, interact with them, and help teach and reinforce good habits and learning. It sounds like a lot for one toy to do, but CEO and co-founder of the Snorble company, Mike Rizkalla, showed us that Snorble is more than up to the task and comes with enough content to be a great pal to your kids for years.

One of the most important parts of developing Snorble was building something that would be fun and educational to interact with. It’s meant to be like an animated character brought to life. More than that, they wanted it to be something kids would enjoy even as they’re learning. Another priority was taking the friction out of learning and habits that kids and parents sometimes have issues connecting on, aiming to bridge that gap and make those times more fun for both.

One of the pain points of a children’s toy is that it can be limited in its scope. Snorble is meant to be a growing companion that children will be able to interact with for years. It has content made for kids at early months of life, a few years, and then even sections for toddlers and kids up to 8 years old. In that way, Snorble is truly meant to be a companion that evolves with your child’s habits, fun, and challenges through their early lives.

