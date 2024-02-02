Jim Carrey to return as Doctor Eggman in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Jim Carrey will play Sonic's iconic adversary once more in the upcoming sequel.

The third installment in Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog film series is scheduled to arrive this December. While behind-the-scenes photos have already revealed the return of Tails and Knuckles as well as the introduction of Shadow, one character’s involvement has remained a mystery — Doctor Eggman. Now, we know that the legendary Jim Carrey will reprise his role as the mustache-twirling villain in the upcoming movie.

The confirmation of Jim Carrey’s casting in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 comes via a Variety report this morning. It’s unclear how large of a role Dr. Robotnik will have in the sequel, but we can expect to see at least a little more Jim Carrey action this winter. The previous Sonic film teased a potential return for Carrey’s villain, and that’s now coming to fruition.



Not much is known about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 outside of the characters that will appear in it. The previous two films were such a financial success for Paramount, earning $306.8 million and $405.4 million respectively, that a third movie was all but guaranteed. A spin-off series based around Idris Elba’s Knuckles is also in the works and expected to arrive later this year.

With Sonic the Hedgehog 3 less than a year away, it won’t be long until marketing starts to ramp up and we start to learn more about the movie. For all the video game movie updates you need, stick with us right here on Shacknews.