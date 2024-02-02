New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Jim Carrey to return as Doctor Eggman in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Jim Carrey will play Sonic's iconic adversary once more in the upcoming sequel.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Paramount Pictures
6

The third installment in Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog film series is scheduled to arrive this December. While behind-the-scenes photos have already revealed the return of Tails and Knuckles as well as the introduction of Shadow, one character’s involvement has remained a mystery — Doctor Eggman. Now, we know that the legendary Jim Carrey will reprise his role as the mustache-twirling villain in the upcoming movie.

The confirmation of Jim Carrey’s casting in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 comes via a Variety report this morning. It’s unclear how large of a role Dr. Robotnik will have in the sequel, but we can expect to see at least a little more Jim Carrey action this winter. The previous Sonic film teased a potential return for Carrey’s villain, and that’s now coming to fruition.

Jim Carrey as Dr. Eggman in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Source: Paramount Pictures

Not much is known about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 outside of the characters that will appear in it. The previous two films were such a financial success for Paramount, earning $306.8 million and $405.4 million respectively, that a third movie was all but guaranteed. A spin-off series based around Idris Elba’s Knuckles is also in the works and expected to arrive later this year.

With Sonic the Hedgehog 3 less than a year away, it won’t be long until marketing starts to ramp up and we start to learn more about the movie. For all the video game movie updates you need, stick with us right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    February 2, 2024 7:25 AM

      February 2, 2024 7:26 AM

      Hug, I thought he was complete?

        February 2, 2024 7:41 AM

        He implied he was retiring after Sonic 2, but there's always money in the banana standGreen Hill Zone.

        February 2, 2024 8:14 AM

        He was, this is a 100% reversal by him, which is disappointing but I guess it's hard to turn down a few more million bucks for a few days on a set.

          February 2, 2024 8:27 AM

          Not disappointing to me - he's easily the best part of the Sonic movies

      February 2, 2024 9:33 AM

      Was the sequel any good? The first film was fairly enjoyable.

        February 2, 2024 9:34 AM

        It wasnt as good, but was still enjoyable.

          February 2, 2024 9:38 AM

          So, mildly enjoyable compared to the originals fairly enjoyable. OK cool I'll watch it some time.

