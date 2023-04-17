Knuckles spin-off series on Paramount+ casts Adam Pally and Kid Cudi The live-action Knuckles series takes place between the events of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and 3.

Before The Super Mario Bros. Movie set new box office records Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog films were the biggest example of modern success with film adaptations of iconic video games, with both the 2020 film and its sequel sitting comfortably in the top 10 highest-grossing movies based on games. We already know that Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is in the works, but we’ll also be getting a side story based on one of the franchise’s breakout characters. The Knuckles spin-off series on Paramount+ has put together its cast.

It was reported by Variety earlier today that Paramount’s Knuckles series had assembled its cast. While we already knew a Knuckles TV show was in the works, we now have a better idea of what to expect from it. Idris Elba will be joined by Adam Pally, another returning cast member from the Sonic films. Pally played a cop in the movies, and will actually be a central character in the Knuckles show, as revealed by a brief synopsis. In the series, Knuckles “agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.”



The Knuckles series will also add some new actors to the Sonic film universe. Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name, Kid Cudi, has been cast in the series in an unknown role. Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, and Ellie Taylor have also been cast in recurring roles. The series is currently in production in London. It’s also been revealed that Jeff Fowler, who directed both of the Sonic movies, will direct the first episode of Knuckles.

The Knuckles series is expected to be released before Sonic The Hedgehog 3, which is set for a December 2024 release. For more on the myriad video game adaptations in development, stick with Shacknews.