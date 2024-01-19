Evening Reading - January 19, 2024

Miracle of miracles, Shacknews, I'm actually on the ground for a full week. Good thing, because it's GDQ week. I'm watching today's runs while also bringing you a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

Genshin Impact is gearing up for its 4.4 update.

Ghostrunner 2's next DLC is on its way. The Dragon Pack launches on February 8. Plus, a free Chinese VO update will arrive on the same day.

Party Animals is continuing with some amazing collaborations. Here's a special crossover with Cult of the Lamb.

And Halo has laid out the upcoming roadmap for Halo Infinite, as well as the future of the Halo Championship Series.

10 years since Sherman's March to Victory

Awful Announcing celebrates this auspicious anniversary. Michael Crabtree will never forget this moment, that's for sure.

Happy Week 2 of the NFL postseason!

Morning coffee with Remedy's Sam Lake

Having a coffee in the snow. pic.twitter.com/rL5pJqOwHn — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) January 19, 2024

Dude. Do they not have Doordash in Finland?

Nothing but the Hotfix A look back at Awesome Games Done Quick 2024

Scroll up and hit the link to this week's Shack Chat if you want our favorite Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 runs of this week.

We also have a few other runs we'd like to highlight!

And that's just a small sample of what's been an incredible week.

If it's a non-marathon week and you want more Games Done Quick goodness, GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai reflects on how things used to be done, specifically in regards to pixel art.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Chuck is presented with some top tier (?) sodas. Can he taste the difference?

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

TNA Wrestling is back! To help celebrate the return of the TNA name, they uploaded the full Impact main event featuring Josh Alexander and current NJPW/future AEW superstar Will Ospreay.

Tonight in video game music

We're keeping the love for Awesome Games Done Quick coming. We revisit AGDQ for this special drum cover of the Super Mario 64 end credits theme from CZR, fresh off his 16-Star Drum% run.

