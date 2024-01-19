Shack Chat: What is your favorite Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 run so far?

Awesome Games Done Quick (and the mid-year Summer Games Done Quick) is a favorite event here at Shacknews. We're constantly amazed by the feats of the world's greatest speedrunners. While every marathon is filled with cool gaming feats, we have to admit that AGDQ 2024 seems to be filled with more memorable moments and runs than usual.

The Shacknews staff weighed in with our favorite runs through Friday at 2 p.m. PT (the time of this post) and we were able to come up with some incredble runs while also realizing that this is just scratching the surface of what's been a tremendous week of speedruns for charity.

Now just imagine what Saturday's going to look like.

Gyromite - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Doggo Owner

Peanut Butter the Dog is a good boy, yes he is. This wasn't just an amazing run, but it was also a heartwarming exhibition of positive dog training and a beautiful display of love between an owner and his companion. JSR_'s story of adopting Peanut Butter during the pandemic and how they've come to be each other's best friend in that time is one I won't forget. Plus, I loved the game itself and I liked that they were able to roll with their Game Over setback.

If you watch one run this week, I'd recommend this one, though we're obviously still watching Saturday's runs for even more excitement.

No-damage RE2 Hardcore run - TJ Denzer, Senior Survival Skill Appreciator

I love a good Resident Evil speedrun. I don’t have the skills to do those runs myself, but I can appreciate the skill that goes into them. It’s amazing watching a good player work their way through those games, and CarcinogenSDA’s run was absolutely immaculate. His tricks, skills, and impeccable aim made for a very intense run as he aimed to beat the time of 1 hour and 30 minutes - a daunting task on its own - and without taking even one tick of damage throughout the game. I can’t even begin to imagine the level of study and care that went into it, but it ended with Carcinogen landing at a narrow victory of 1:27:57.

Incredible, to say the least, and probably one of the best Resident Evil 2 speedruns we’ll ever see.

Super Mario 64 Drum Kit 16 Star Run - Asif Khan, Shacknews CEO/EIC/EIEIO

There were so many awesome runs this week at AGDQ, and it is really hard to choose just one, but the Super Mario 64 Drum Kit run was truly magical to me. I love how unique this year’s AGDQ lineup has been, and this Super Mario 64 run really sums up why 2024 will be a very special year for Games Done Quick.

Tape 2 Tape - Bill Lavoy, Legend of Chernarus

This one was easy for me. While the run itself was impressive, there were other runs throughout AGDQ that were more impressive. But I’m choosing this run because Tape 2 Tape is a fantastic game that deserves much more spotlight than it will probably ever get. I once called it the most important hockey game since NHL 94, so every time I see Tape 2 Tape getting some shine, you can bet there will be a smile on my face.

Halo: Combat Evolved co-op speedrun - Sam Chandler, Did someone say HaloRuns.com?

You can’t get a speedrun that involves more impressive-looking tricks than a Halo game. There’s just something that looks great when you perform whacky tricks in a first-person shooter, and even more so when it’s got vehicles. Throw in co-operative play and you wind up with tricks that break the game in astounding ways. The duo of Helpless and NervyDestroyer put up a fantastic performance at AGDQ 2024 and even contended with a bit of a hiccup right at the end of their Library run. Do you want to speedrun Halo? Go and learn the tricks and routes at HaloRuns.com.

Pokemon Crystal Race - Donovan Erskine, Johto Resident

The Pokemon franchise isn’t in its best state, so I enjoy any time that I have an excuse to walk down memory lane. Whenever there’s a GDQ event, the first thing I do is browse the schedule for any Pokemon games. The Pokemon Crystal race was a ton of fun, especially since Gen 2 is home to some of the longer games in the series. There’s also something cathartic about seeing someone absolutely blast through gym battles and puzzles that I struggled with for hours as a kid. I’m also an absolute sucker for a randomizer run and all the chaos that it brings.

Legend of Zelda: OoT- Steve Tyminski, Love me some Zelda

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of my favorite video games ever made and it’s fun to see people do things to it that I would never think to do. I am not the biggest speed run fan in the world for games that you have played several times, it’s interesting to see them taken in different directions.

Don't forget that Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 continues through Saturday. Shacknews will be watching and we'll report on the final total as it comes in. For those who would like to help with GDQ's cause, be sure to donate to the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Those are our favorite runs so far. What Awesome Games Done Quick run has amazed you? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments. You can also go the new school route and join us on the Official Shacknews Community Discord.