For the King 2 developers on lessons learned, new systems & community engagement Developer Michael Jang of IronOak Games sat down with us to talk all about For the King 2's improvements and expansion on the original.

The For the King series has expanded and taken on quite a bit of improvement with the release of the sequel, For the King 2. Similar to the first game, players go on a rogue-like adventure through a vast overworld to face off against the evil of a tyrannical queen and her minions. Whether you go it alone or with up to a party of four players, For the King 2 has a lot of RPG goodness to offer and we caught up to developer Michael Jang of IronOak Games to talk all about it.

With For the King 2, the team didn’t want to reinvent the wheel and break what works too much, but rather expand upon what worked and give players more of what they want. A big part of that came in new classes that allow players to further vary what their party can do in combat. There are 12 classes in this game compared to the four classes we started with in the first game, and they allow for vastly different options, such as the Farmer putting up a scarecrow that will soak up damage for your party.

It's more than just your party that IronOak Games wanted to improve upon, though. For the King 2 has a reworked grid system that encourages mobility and strategic placement, allowing players to better formulate their adventures and plan of progress through battles and the overworld. A question came up as to whether the developers look at other RPGs when considering where to go with For the King, but the team feels confident in the style they’ve put together, drawing heavily on the random fun of pen-and-paper roleplay.

You can learn more about For the King 2 and purchase it on its Steam page. Want more videos like this For the King 2 Interview? Be sure to check out our YouTube channels at Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews where you can find our latest reviews, gameplay, interviews, unboxings, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.