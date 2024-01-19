The Finals Hotfix 1.5.1 patch notes target bugs and crashes Embark Studios has rolled out a small hotfix for The Finals.

Hot off the first major patch earlier this week, Embark Studios has released a small patch for The Finals. Let’s check out the patch notes.

The Finals Hotfix 1.5.1 patch notes



Source: Embark Studios

The following patch notes were posted to The Finals’ Steam community page.

Fixed a bug that caused some weapons to apply bullet dispersion/spread/bloom when fired while aiming down sights.

Fixed an issue where the Solo Bank It progress bar would show an incorrect value after a deposit.

Fixed an issue specific to new Steam accounts that could cause them to not be able to log in to the game and would provide a TFLA0002 error.

Fixed an issue where item unlock animations would sometimes not show after the player made a purchase.

Fixed a crash in the raytracing code.

Fixed a crash that could happen during startup.

Reset the controller zoom sensitivity setting back to the default value.

That does it for the 1.5.1 hotfix for The Finals. If you’re enjoying the new first-person shooter, pay a visit to our dedicated topic page for some helpful guide.