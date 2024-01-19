The Finals Hotfix 1.5.1 patch notes target bugs and crashes
Embark Studios has rolled out a small hotfix for The Finals.
Hot off the first major patch earlier this week, Embark Studios has released a small patch for The Finals. Let’s check out the patch notes.
The Finals Hotfix 1.5.1 patch notes
The following patch notes were posted to The Finals’ Steam community page.
- Fixed a bug that caused some weapons to apply bullet dispersion/spread/bloom when fired while aiming down sights.
- Fixed an issue where the Solo Bank It progress bar would show an incorrect value after a deposit.
- Fixed an issue specific to new Steam accounts that could cause them to not be able to log in to the game and would provide a TFLA0002 error.
- Fixed an issue where item unlock animations would sometimes not show after the player made a purchase.
- Fixed a crash in the raytracing code.
- Fixed a crash that could happen during startup.
- Reset the controller zoom sensitivity setting back to the default value.
