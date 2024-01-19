GDC survey shows around 32% of devs' companies have no policy on generative AI Around 30 percent of developers said generative AI is optional with only 21 percent claiming their companies have restrictions on the technology.

As we wade through the hype, advancement, and adaptation of artificial intelligence, it feels like the Wild West in the AI industry. According to a GDC survey, generative AI has been seen as an opportunity among executives, but dangerous among many creatives. GDC’s recent State of the Industry 2024 report shared that 32 percent of developers said their companies have no policies on generative AI whatsoever.

GDC posted its 2024 State of the Industry report late this week on its website. The group interviewed over 3,000 developers spread across independent to AAA game studios and publishers. Deep in the report this year is a large section dedicated to the mood on generative AI in video games. Many developers are concerned about the future of game development and generative AI, about 84 percent according to the survey. However, it also reveals that 32 percent of developers said their companies have no policies regarding generative AI.

According to GDC's 2024 State of the Industry survey, only 22 percent of developers said their companies restrict the use of the technology in some way.

Source: GDC

Of the sample collected, AAA game developers were more likely to have policies on generative AI while indie companies had less restrictions on the technology. Furthermore, even among those companies that had policies on generative AI, 30 percent of developers said its use was optional while only 21 percent claimed that their company either restricted or banned its use.

AI continues to be a very hot button issue in game development. We recently saw some outrage over Toylogic utilizing some generative AI for in-game content in Foamstars. Meanwhile, Steam has lightened its restrictions on games featuring AI content as long as it is properly disclosed and not used illegally.

The heat around generative AI in games isn't likely to die down soon, but it could also be considered alarming that at least a third of GDC’s answering developers claimed to have no policy on the matter. With AI continuing to advance at a breakneck pace, it will be interesting to see how it continues to affect the landscape of game design. Stay tuned for further updates on artificial intelligence technology and news.