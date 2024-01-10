Steam lightens its restrictions on games using AI content

Last year, as artificial intelligence picked up hype as the hottest new tech trend, Valve got ahead of the situation by banning games with AI-generated content from being submitted on Steam. After some alleged research, Valve has softened its stance and will now allow games with AI content under new policies and is introducing a reporting system that can be used in Steam games to report those that break its guidelines.
Valve announced its new policies and report system via a Steamworks post this week. According to the announcement, games with AI content may now be submitted to Steam, but with strict conditions. Valve has created a new content survey that includes guidelines regarding two major forms of AI content in games.
The guidelines in Steam’s new content survey can be found below:
Valve previously put a hard ban on AI, but it seems the company now feels informed enough to soften its policies. With these new rules and the report system coming into play, stay tuned as we watch for further updates and details on this story, as well as our other AI coverage.
