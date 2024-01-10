Steam lightens its restrictions on games using AI content The new policies will require checks that AI content is not being used illegally in games and include a report system for games that somehow get by checks.

Last year, as artificial intelligence picked up hype as the hottest new tech trend, Valve got ahead of the situation by banning games with AI-generated content from being submitted on Steam. After some alleged research, Valve has softened its stance and will now allow games with AI content under new policies and is introducing a reporting system that can be used in Steam games to report those that break its guidelines.

Valve announced its new policies and report system via a Steamworks post this week. According to the announcement, games with AI content may now be submitted to Steam, but with strict conditions. Valve has created a new content survey that includes guidelines regarding two major forms of AI content in games.

Valve's new AI guidelines include a survey check in which developers must provide information about the nature of AI content in their game if it has any.

Source: Steam

The guidelines in Steam’s new content survey can be found below:

Pre-Generated: Any kind of content (art/code/sound/etc) created with the help of AI tools during development. Under the Steam Distribution Agreement, you promise Valve that your game will not include illegal or infringing content, and that your game will be consistent with your marketing materials. In our pre-release review, we will evaluate the output of AI generated content in your game the same way we evaluate all non-AI content - including a check that your game meets those promises.



Live-Generated: Any kind of content created with the help of AI tools while the game is running. In addition to following the same rules as Pre-Generated AI content, this comes with an additional requirement: in the Content Survey, you'll need to tell us what kind of guardrails you're putting on your AI to ensure it's not generating illegal content. That’s not all. In order to police developers that might try to skirt the guidelines and utilize AI content in a way that circumvents Steam’s checks, a new reporting system will be introduced. It can be used in any game launched from Steam and will allow players to issue a report if they believe a game is using AI content not in adherence to Valve’s new rules.

Valve previously put a hard ban on AI, but it seems the company now feels informed enough to soften its policies. With these new rules and the report system coming into play, stay tuned as we watch for further updates and details on this story, as well as our other AI coverage.