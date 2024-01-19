Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's New Game+ is locked behind a $15 DLC It seems players will have to at least get the Deluxe Edition or pick up the Master Vacation Bundle later to access NG+ in Infinite Wealth.

The hype leading up to Like a Dargon: Infinite Wealth has been palpable, but Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio seem to have made a decision regarding New Game+ that may not sit well with audiences. New Game+ appears to be locked behind deluxe versions of the game, so if you want to play again with all of your stats and gear intact and discover new content, you might have to pony up $15 USD extra to do so.

The paywall for New Game+ can be seen on Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s website. There, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega have a chart of what you get with Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate Editions of the game. Of particular note is the Master Vacation Bundle. This bundle confers the following bonuses:

Explore a bonus dungeon, get special Sujimon, resort guests, outfits, new game+ & more

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio currently list New Game+ in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth as a premium feature in the Master Vacation Bundle in Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game.

Source: Sega

The bonus dungeon, resort guests, and outfits seem like normal parts of a DLC package. Even the Sujimon is a special pokemon-like thing in the game for which bonuses don’t sound so bad. However, the New Game+ being strapped to the Master Vacation Bundle is a strange sight to see. As of right now, it would seem that New Game+ isn’t available in the standard edition, which would mean that, at the very least, you’re going to have to spend extra if you want the Master Vacation Bundle that has the NG+ feature.

New Game+ being a premium feature in a game is a strange move indeed and one that may not sit well with fans, despite how great the game has looked leading up to its release. We have reached out to Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio regarding the listing of New Game+ in DLC and deluxe editions, but have received no response at this time. Stay tuned for more details as we await an update.