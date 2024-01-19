Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 19: Humble Winter Wonderland Sale

The big holiday sales from Steam and Epic may be over, but there are still some good deals to be found in other places. We turn our attention this week to the Humble Store, which has kicked off its Winter Wonderland Sale. Dozens of great games from major publishers and smaller indie developers are on sale and Humble's even set aside a section for handheld favorites that can be played on your Steam Deck or Steam Deck alternative of choice.
Over on Steam, it's not every day that the full Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Collection goes on sale. If you want to catch up before the Dawntrail expansion touches down, this is a great opportunity to get everything all the way up through Endwalker. If your MMO loyalties lie elsewhere, The Elder Scrolls Online is also on sale, fresh off Thursday's Xbox Developer Direct.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- LOVE - FREE until 1/25
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $52.49 (25% off)
- Dying Light Franchise Bundle - $39.14 (55% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $8.99 (80% off)
Fanatical
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $42.69 (39% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $33.59 (44% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $24.59 (59% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $17.49 (65% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $12.59 (58% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $15.59 (74% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $17.59 (56% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $12.64 (89% off)
- Eternights [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $27.29 (55% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $26.79 (55% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $16.24 (46% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $20.87 (65% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $16.54 (59% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $12.84 (68% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Blasphemous 2 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $9.55 (44% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $15.00 (70% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $47.99 (31% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Eternights [Steam] - $17.50 (42% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium [Steam] - $8.99 (78% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Prince of Persia (2007) [Ubisoft] - $1.99 (80% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $16.24 (35% off)
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition - $17.98 (40% off)
- The Invincible - $23.99 (20% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- SOMA - $2.99 (90% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $9.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary - $0.98 (89% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $6.49 (35% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JAN18 to save 18% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank [Steam] - $10.79 (28% off)
- Green Man Gaming Presents: Sequels
- Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Blasphemous 2 [Steam] - $19.12 (36% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dishonored 2 [Steam] - $5.10 (83% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $4.68 (92% off)
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy 3.0 [Steam] - $45.88 (40% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Presents: Sequels Sale.
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $10.19 (40% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $22.39 (44% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.88 (66% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $4.26 (72% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.44 (66% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Marvel's Midnight Suns, Two Point Campus, Aragami 2, OTXO, The Red Lantern, Roguebook, Hell Pie, and Twin Mirror. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 to get Bayonetta, Borderlands 2 GOTY Edition, Celeste, Sprawl, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Astalon: Tears of the Earth, Sonic Adventure 2, and Sonic Adventure 2: Battle. These games (all featured at Awesome Games Done Quick 2024) activate on Steam.
Pay $1 to get Love Letter and Splendor. Pay $5 or more to also receive Small World, Caracassonne: Tiles & Tactics, and Amberial Dreams. Pay $10 or more to also receive The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace, Blood Rage: Digital Edition, A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition, Terraforming Mars, Innchanted, and various DLC packs. Pay $20 to also receive Gloomhaven. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 to get Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard, Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, Transformers Battlegrounds, Ben 10, and Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia. Pay $10 or more to also receive Dreamworks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders, Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure, Jumanji: The Video Game, and DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, Ben 10: Power Trip, Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova, Dreamworks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms, and DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos. These activate on Steam.
- Handheld Friendly Sale
- Starfield [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Handheld Friendly Sale.
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $20.99 (70% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass [Steam/Epic] - $32.99 (67% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $9.51 (84% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (82% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Winter Wonderland 2024 is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $35.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Skate Edition - $24.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
Steam
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $20.99 (70% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/22 @ 10AM PT)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons - $18.74 (25% off)
- Timberborn [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Roboquest - $18.74 (25% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $20.99 (65% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $22.49 (55% off)
- The Lamplighters League - $29.99 (40% off)
- Old World - $27.99 (30% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $14.99 (25% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $12.74 (25% off)
- Gunbrella - $11.24 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $25.99 (35% off)
- Endless Dungeon - $20.09 (33% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City - $9.99 (60% off)
- Choo-Choo Charles - $6.19 (69% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $2.99 (90% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.98 (63% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 19: Humble Winter Wonderland Sale