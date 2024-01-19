Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 19: Humble Winter Wonderland Sale

The big holiday sales from Steam and Epic may be over, but there are still some good deals to be found in other places. We turn our attention this week to the Humble Store, which has kicked off its Winter Wonderland Sale. Dozens of great games from major publishers and smaller indie developers are on sale and Humble's even set aside a section for handheld favorites that can be played on your Steam Deck or Steam Deck alternative of choice.

Over on Steam, it's not every day that the full Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Collection goes on sale. If you want to catch up before the Dawntrail expansion touches down, this is a great opportunity to get everything all the way up through Endwalker. If your MMO loyalties lie elsewhere, The Elder Scrolls Online is also on sale, fresh off Thursday's Xbox Developer Direct.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.

Use the coupon code JAN18 to save 18% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Marvel's Midnight Suns, Two Point Campus, Aragami 2, OTXO, The Red Lantern, Roguebook, Hell Pie, and Twin Mirror. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 to get Bayonetta, Borderlands 2 GOTY Edition, Celeste, Sprawl, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Astalon: Tears of the Earth, Sonic Adventure 2, and Sonic Adventure 2: Battle. These games (all featured at Awesome Games Done Quick 2024) activate on Steam.

Pay $1 to get Love Letter and Splendor. Pay $5 or more to also receive Small World, Caracassonne: Tiles & Tactics, and Amberial Dreams. Pay $10 or more to also receive The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace, Blood Rage: Digital Edition, A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition, Terraforming Mars, Innchanted, and various DLC packs. Pay $20 to also receive Gloomhaven. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 to get Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard, Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, Transformers Battlegrounds, Ben 10, and Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia. Pay $10 or more to also receive Dreamworks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders, Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure, Jumanji: The Video Game, and DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, Ben 10: Power Trip, Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova, Dreamworks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms, and DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos. These activate on Steam.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.