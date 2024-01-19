Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 19: Avatar's lowest price to date

The holidays are all over and everybody's settled in. Of course, the major console makers have it slightly backward. Because the holidays are over, it's their time to take a break and settle back in. With that said, there are a few good deals to find across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. PlayStation has a full New Years Sale happening now, but its biggest offering may be Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's biggest discount to date.
Over at Xbox, the team is celebrating ID@Xbox with some of the biggest indie hits out there. Nintendo doesn't have an organized sale, per se, but there are some strong individual deals on recent hits like Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, Wild Card Football, and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- NBA 2K24 - $28.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $15.00 (75% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- Party Animals Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $9.99 (50% off)
- Wizard With A Gun - $19.99 (20% off)
- WrestleQuest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $14.99 (25% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ion Fury - $6.24 (75% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $16.49 (45% off)
- Legend Bowl - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex - $3.99 (80% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Wild Card Football - $19.99 (50% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deadliest Catch: The Game - $9.99 (60% off)
- Redout 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Last Chance Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $46.89 (33% off)
- New Year Deals
- Sonic Superstars - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $18.74 (25% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- WrestleQuest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Wild Card Football - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Astroneer - $10.49 (65% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation New Year Deals.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Evil West - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Nobody Saves the World - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $17.49 (30% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Wild Card Football - $19.99 (50% off)
- WB Games January Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO CITY Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $15.99 (20% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $16.49 (25% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $19.99 (60% off)
- You Suck at Parking - $13.99 (30% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 19: Avatar's lowest price to date