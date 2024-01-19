Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 19: Avatar's lowest price to date

The holidays are all over and everybody's settled in. Of course, the major console makers have it slightly backward. Because the holidays are over, it's their time to take a break and settle back in. With that said, there are a few good deals to find across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. PlayStation has a full New Years Sale happening now, but its biggest offering may be Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's biggest discount to date.

Over at Xbox, the team is celebrating ID@Xbox with some of the biggest indie hits out there. Nintendo doesn't have an organized sale, per se, but there are some strong individual deals on recent hits like Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, Wild Card Football, and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

