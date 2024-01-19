New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Naruto statues, toys, and cat collectibles for 2024

We're looking through the latest line of Naruto collectibles from Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

When it comes to games and collectibles for various anime properties, people often turn to Bandai Namco. Among its vast catalog of anime licenses, Bandai Namco is pretty familiar with Naruto. With that in mind, the publisher has a full line of colectibles coming down the pipe and we're taking a look at them today.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles' David Edmundson walks us through the forthcoming Naruto line. This walkthrough features mini-figures, posable figures, the Ultimate Legends action figure line, the Anime Heroes collectible line, model kits, Naruto tie-ins for the Mega Cat Project, and many more. Release dates for these items will vary and many of them can be found across online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

We've been checking out a lot of toy and collectible videos in addition to Naruto, so feel free to go back through our video library for anything you might have missed. For the latest videos, you'll want to subscribe to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it.

