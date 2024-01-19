Naruto statues, toys, and cat collectibles for 2024 We're looking through the latest line of Naruto collectibles from Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles.

When it comes to games and collectibles for various anime properties, people often turn to Bandai Namco. Among its vast catalog of anime licenses, Bandai Namco is pretty familiar with Naruto. With that in mind, the publisher has a full line of colectibles coming down the pipe and we're taking a look at them today.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles' David Edmundson walks us through the forthcoming Naruto line. This walkthrough features mini-figures, posable figures, the Ultimate Legends action figure line, the Anime Heroes collectible line, model kits, Naruto tie-ins for the Mega Cat Project, and many more. Release dates for these items will vary and many of them can be found across online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

