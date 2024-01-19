New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ebenezer and the Invisible World developer talks bringing vision to life

We caught up with the founder of Play On Worlds to chat about Ebenezer and the Invisible World.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Ebenezer and the Invisible World launched last fall and brought a metroidvania take on the classic holiday tale. In a recent interview, we spoke with publisher and co-developer Play On Worlds to learn more about the development process and how the game came together.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Carlos Martin, founder of Play On Worlds about his team’s work on Ebenezer and the Invisible World. During the interview, he talks about how the game went from the concept to creation, highlighting the work done by the Play On Worlds team.

Ebenezer and the Invisible World is available now on all console platforms as well as PC. For more insightful interviews with indie developers, subscribe to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels.

