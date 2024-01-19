CCP Games releases EVE Online 2024 roadmap featuring two expansions Expansions are planned to release in summer 2024 and winter 2024, with plenty of EVE Vanguard playtests along the way.

At EVE Online Fanfest 2023, CCP Games celebrate 20 years of the game and promised that the third decade will be even better. This week, the developers posted a 2024 roadmap that looks like a strong start on that goal. EVE Online’s latest year is filled with content releases and activities, including the promise of two new expansions to the main game and a wealth of EVE Vanguard playtesting throughout the year as it gets its first-person shooter module ready to roll.

CCP Games posted its EVE Online 2024 roadmap right at the end of this week on the game’s website. The two promised expansions are perhaps the biggest milestones along the way. There’s one expansion planned for summer 2024, while the second is expected to launch sometime in the winter season. After the most recent expansion, Havoc, brought piracy and a war between order and chaos to the galaxy, it will be interesting to see what CCP comes up with next for its community. Along the way, there are other events planned as well, such as Capsuleer Day in Q2 2024 and The Alliance Tournament in Q3.

Two expansions and a wealth of EVE Vanguard playtesting figure prominently into EVE Online's 2024 roadmap of content.

Source: CCP Games

Expansions and content for EVE Online aren’t the only thing coming. CCP Games has been hard at work on EVE Vanguard since it was first revealed at EVE Fanfest 2023. A first-person shooter built in Unreal Engine 5 that works alongside the events of EVE Online, Vanguard is a highly ambitious project that had its first playtest in December. According to the 2024 roadmap, there is far more opportunities to playtest EVE Vanguard through the year. Updates and new playtest sessions for Vanguard are scheduled in every quarter for 2024.

CCP Games intends to see EVE Online have an even better third decade than the first two and its 2024 roadmap looks like it’s set to kickstart that goal. As we wait to see what content like the upcoming expansions ends up looking like, stay tuned for more EVE Online coverage and details here at Shacknews.