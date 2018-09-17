Eve Online's CCP Rise talks game creation on a global scale
Shacknews caught up with the developer to discuss some of the challenges that come with creating for such a massive audience.
We sat down with Charles White aka "the Space Pope" to chat about EVE Online, EVE Vegas, the origin of the Space Pope, and much more.
Learn about how influential Eve Online's community is on the game's development.
CCP Games Director of Game Design Kevin Millard gives insight into the global sensibilities of EVE Online development and what sets EVE Online apart from other MMOs.
Hope your humble abode isn't so humble if you want to play host to EVE fans.
CCP Games will continue to operate as an independent developer, but will bring its expertise to current and future Pearl Abyss projects.
'Maybe 20 years ago this would be weird,' but for politician Brian Schoeneman, running for Council of Stellar Management office just makes sense.
A total of 6,142 players took place in the siege back in January.
Looks like you won't have to travel all the way to Reykjavík to enjoy the celebration next year.
Nordgren was on hand to chat about all things Into the Abyss and the efforts CCP takes to circumvent bots and hacking.