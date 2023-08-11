New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - August 11, 2023 (Pokemon Worlds & QuakeCon 2023)

We're checking in with two big summertime events for this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hey, everyone! I'm finally home from a few weeks of traveling and now it's time to settle in with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Aerith voice actress Briana White was available during San Diego Comic-Con, so here she is showing off Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis. The mobile adaptation of FF7 begins in September.

Take a look at the origins of Overwatch 2's Illari.

Gearbox's Relic Hunters is coming soon, so get briefed on the game's characters, starting with Jimmy.

And finally, there's a free weekend happening right now in Crash Team Rumble. This is fun, I swear! Get in there and try it out!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Pokemon World Championships enter day two!

The Pokemon World Championships have entered their second day.

Here's Pokemon Scarlet & Violet!

Here's The Pokemon Trading Card Game!

Mobile pros compete in Pokemon GO!

Finally, here's Pokemon Unite! A world champion for this game gets crowned tonight!

Scenes from the Pokemon World Championships

Follow Stephanie Lindgren, esports photographer extraordinaire, on the ground at Pokemon Worlds.

No word on whether it thanks you for your trash.

Lapras made the trip!

One would think Snorlax would rather crash through walls like the Kool-Aid Man.

Scenes from QuakeCon

In case you missed the first day of QuakeCon goodness.

If you're at the show, support the doggos, watch the stream, and buy a shirt.

If you're more of a cat person, stop by the AFK Kitten Room.

Face-melting guitar is a big part of the QuakeCon spirit.

Of course, QuakeCon being a Bethesda show now, a part of it is naturally dedicated to what's next.

Looks like he's gonna have to jump!

It's always fun to see Strong Bad's fake game trailers. This almost looks like something I'd play if it were an actual game.

Wait, it's REAL? WHAT?

Nothing but the Hotfix

The speedrunning community continues to try and figure out The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Along the way, a lot of glitches have been discovered. So check out this showcase to see a few of them.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account. Next week, the ladies of Frame Fatales take center stage with Flame Fatales. We'll spotlight the best of their runs right here next Friday!

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, not too long after making news with his look into Brawl, Sakurai now looks back at the making of Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and Wii U.

This week in Shaqnews

You didn't forget that Shaq is still an esports owner, did you?

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Now that Summerslam is in the rear view, here's a look back at the hours leading up to the show from the perspective of Rhea Ripley.

Tonight in video game music

Let's get acoustic with Shea's Violin and this arrangement from Final Fantasy 6.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for the month of August! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola