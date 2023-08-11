Evening Reading - August 11, 2023 (Pokemon Worlds & QuakeCon 2023)

Hey, everyone! I'm finally home from a few weeks of traveling and now it's time to settle in with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the gaming horn

Aerith voice actress Briana White was available during San Diego Comic-Con, so here she is showing off Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis. The mobile adaptation of FF7 begins in September.

Take a look at the origins of Overwatch 2's Illari.

Gearbox's Relic Hunters is coming soon, so get briefed on the game's characters, starting with Jimmy.

And finally, there's a free weekend happening right now in Crash Team Rumble. This is fun, I swear! Get in there and try it out!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Pokemon World Championships enter day two!

Here's Pokemon Scarlet & Violet!

Here's The Pokemon Trading Card Game!

Mobile pros compete in Pokemon GO!

Finally, here's Pokemon Unite! A world champion for this game gets crowned tonight!

Scenes from the Pokemon World Championships

This might be the coolest opening ceremony and stage I have ever had the pleasure of shooting#PokemonWorlds pic.twitter.com/YVpHHQVI4B — Steph 📸 @ #PokemonWorlds 🇯🇵 (@Vexanie) August 11, 2023

Follow Stephanie Lindgren, esports photographer extraordinaire, on the ground at Pokemon Worlds.

There's an actual Garbodor you can put your opinions and other trash in! #PokemonWorlds pic.twitter.com/ncnuJcOBsg — Bulbagarden - The original Pokémon community (@Bulbagarden) August 11, 2023

No word on whether it thanks you for your trash.

THEY REVIVED THE DEAD LAPRAS FROM SENTOSA TO BE AT POKÉMON WORLDS! LETS GOOOOOOO!!!#PokemonWorlds#ポケモンWCS2023 pic.twitter.com/CClYS41xax — REVERSAL (@REVERSALx7) August 11, 2023

Lapras made the trip!

One would think Snorlax would rather crash through walls like the Kool-Aid Man.

Scenes from QuakeCon

#QuakeCon day 2 is in full swing! Watch our recap from the floor on day 1! pic.twitter.com/utkeaHPHl8 — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) August 11, 2023

In case you missed the first day of QuakeCon goodness.

One of the best parts of QuakeCon are the special guest appearances from puppies! Support Dallas Pets Alive by buying one of the special shirts on sale at the show. #QuakeCon #QuakeCon2023 @DallasPetsAlive pic.twitter.com/1qvBjb86uG — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 10, 2023

If you're at the show, support the doggos, watch the stream, and buy a shirt.

I'm at QuakeCon this weekend! And there is an AFK Kitten Room!! pic.twitter.com/M1GxpYnZuu — Woocash (@LukeShooty) August 11, 2023

If you're more of a cat person, stop by the AFK Kitten Room.

Someone yesterday asked why there isn't much footage of me playing. So here I am breaking in the @CaparisonGuitar Dellinger we are raffling off at @QuakeCon with a song you probably know from @Quake Champions and @DOOM Eternal.



This is "Goroth".

Happy QuakeCon 2023 everyone! https://t.co/0MW3W5nQPi pic.twitter.com/TGMnuTQhpZ — Andrew Hulshult (@AndrewHulshult) August 11, 2023

Face-melting guitar is a big part of the QuakeCon spirit.

If you're at #QuakeCon this week, come visit the @AMDGaming booth and check out the special Starfield PC builds, like this one by @modsbyben pic.twitter.com/C3KDSKp2ud — Erica W. (@kikamonster) August 11, 2023

Of course, QuakeCon being a Bethesda show now, a part of it is naturally dedicated to what's next.

Looks like he's gonna have to jump!

It's always fun to see Strong Bad's fake game trailers. This almost looks like something I'd play if it were an actual game.

Wait, it's REAL? WHAT?

Nothing but the Hotfix

The speedrunning community continues to try and figure out The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Along the way, a lot of glitches have been discovered. So check out this showcase to see a few of them.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account. Next week, the ladies of Frame Fatales take center stage with Flame Fatales. We'll spotlight the best of their runs right here next Friday!

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, not too long after making news with his look into Brawl, Sakurai now looks back at the making of Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and Wii U.

This week in Shaqnews

You didn't forget that Shaq is still an esports owner, did you?

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Now that Summerslam is in the rear view, here's a look back at the hours leading up to the show from the perspective of Rhea Ripley.

Tonight in video game music

Let's get acoustic with Shea's Violin and this arrangement from Final Fantasy 6.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for the month of August! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!