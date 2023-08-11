MercurySteam reportedly working on 'two large undisclosed titles' The Metroid Dread developer has previously confirmed development on an unannounced 3rd-person action RPG with 505 Games.

MercurySteam has made a name for itself over the years, lending its talents to 2.5D action-adventure titles in a variety of popular franchises, and it seems it has two more big projects on the way. Recently, it was seemingly confirmed that MercurySteam has two projects in the work. One of them is a fantasy-fiction action RPG, but the other is a complete mystery. We only know that, much like MercurySteam’s previous collaborations, they are also large-scale projects.

Word of MercurySteam’s projects came via a financial report from Nordisk Games, as reported by Video Games Chronicle. A minor shareholder in MercurySteam, Nordisk Games disclosed in its recent financial reporting that MercurySteam had not one, but two projects in the works. One of the projects is somewhat known. MercurySteam is working with 505 Games to create a fantasy-fiction action RPG. It is unannounced and we don’t know as of yet if it will be an original IP or something in another major franchise as MercurySteam has often done.

According to the financial report by Nordisk Games, MercurySteam has "two large undisclosed titles" in the works.

Source: Nordisk Games

The second project is a complete enigma. While much of MercurySteam’s catalogue has focused mostly on 2.5 action games, there’s no telling if the new one will stick to that formula.

MercurySteam had been on quite a roll with its games. One of its last projects was Metroid Dread, which was widely considered to be a glorious return to form and, at the same time, an innovative new title in the Metroid franchise. It ultimately ended up as our Shacknews Best Nintendo Switch Game of 2021, as well as landing in our Top 10 Games of 2021.

With new games in the works by MercurySteam, we’ll look forward to getting to see what they have up their sleeve in the future. Stay tuned as we await official announcements of the projects MercurySteam is working on.