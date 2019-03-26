Death Stranding PC release slated for Summer 2020
Kojima stans rejoice! Death Stranding is heading to PC next year.
Kojima stans rejoice! Death Stranding is heading to PC next year.
Your adventure in Control's Oldest House isn't over yet with new game content coming to the game this December and 2020.
The paranormal-themed action title from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games is a heart-pumping head trip with a slew of technical difficulties.
Journey to the Savage Planet is ready to embark on its journey, getting a January release date along with the reveal of online co-op.
Koji Igarashi's latest release certainly captured fan interest, but can it win over players' hearts? Our review.
Explore an uncharted planet and the various creatures that dwell on it in Journey to the Savage Planet. Prior to this year's E3, Shacknews went hands-on for the first time.
After our hands-on preview, Greg Burke took a moment to talk to Remedy's Thomas Puha about supernatural action game Control and the various abilities that players will find in their hands.
With a week to go before E3 2019, Shacknews took another crack at Remedy's Control, as we go hands-on with an earlier part of the Alan Wake developer's latest.
Bloodstained will hit consoles and PC earlier than the Switch version, which launches a week after those platforms.
Remedy's Control dives into the supernatural, as Shacknews goes hands-on at this year's Game Developers Conference.