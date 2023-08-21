Ghostrunner 2 gets late October 2023 release date One More Level and 505 Games have officially given a release date to the upcoming Ghostrunner sequel on PC and consoles.

One of the more surprising reveals to come out of gaming this year was the announcement of Ghostrunner 2 by One More Level and 505 Games. We’ll be running and cutting our way through an all-new campaign, and now we know exactly when it’s coming. Following an apparent leak, 505 Games has confirmed that Ghostrunner 2 will be coming to PC and consoles in late October.

One More Level and 505 Games officially announced the release date of Ghostrunner 2 via the 505 Games Twitter. According to the announcement, Ghostrunner 2 is set to release on October 26, 2023, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. 505 Games mentions that there may have been a leak that set this news out into the wild before the team was ready, hence the somewhat out-of-nowhere announcement without a trailer to go with it.

“Despite our best ninja skills, we couldn’t stop the news leaking on #Ghostrunner2,” 505 Games wrote.

Ghostrunner 2's release date was officially revealed by 505 Games after the information apparently made its way into the wild via a leak.

Source: 505 Games

Leaks aside, Ghostrunner 2 looks like it has been shaping up to be a solid sequel to what was an incredible original game. The original Ghostrunner featured some of the best platforming around as you’d fluidly guide a cybernetically-enhanced assassin through a wide variety of stages, running on walls, sliding under obstacles, slowing time to dodge bullets, and cutting those who shot them at you in twain. We very much enjoyed it, giving it a decent Shacknews review, and Ghostrunner 2’s trailers have made it seem like it will give us more of what we loved about it.

With a late October release date now set, stay tuned for more Ghostrunner 2 updates leading up to the game’s launch. We’ll have further news and coverage on the game right here as it drops.