Remedy Entertainment acquires full rights to Control franchise from 505 Games

Remedy Entertainment will now have full 'control' over the Control series as it preps a sequel and multiplayer spin-off.
Donovan Erskine
Remedy Entertainment
2

Remedy Entertainment is still riding high on a stellar 2023 that saw the release of Alan Wake 2, which took home countless accolades and received praise across the board. As the studio turns its attention towards its next game, it’s made a massive business move to position itself for future success. Remedy Entertainment has acquired the full rights to the Control IP from 505 Games.

Remedy Entertainment announced the acquisition in a blog post today. The terms of the deal include the immediate termination of all publishing agreements relating to the Control series. It’s also stated that the maximum purchasing price for the transaction is 17 million EUR.

In the blog post, Remedy Entertainment also acknowledges its previously announced Control projects that are currently in the works. This includes Control 2 and Project Condor, a multiplayer spin-off of Control. 2019’s Control was published by 505 Games, but the company will presumably have no involvement in the series moving forward.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

