Remedy Entertainment acquires full rights to Control franchise from 505 Games

Remedy Entertainment is still riding high on a stellar 2023 that saw the release of Alan Wake 2, which took home countless accolades and received praise across the board. As the studio turns its attention towards its next game, it’s made a massive business move to position itself for future success. Remedy Entertainment has acquired the full rights to the Control IP from 505 Games.

Remedy Entertainment announced the acquisition in a blog post today. The terms of the deal include the immediate termination of all publishing agreements relating to the Control series. It’s also stated that the maximum purchasing price for the transaction is 17 million EUR.

The Control franchise is in the core of Remedy. Having acquired the full rights to Control, Condor and Control 2, Remedy is now in a position to make the right product and business decisions focusing on long-term franchise growth.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

In the blog post, Remedy Entertainment also acknowledges its previously announced Control projects that are currently in the works. This includes Control 2 and Project Condor, a multiplayer spin-off of Control. 2019’s Control was published by 505 Games, but the company will presumably have no involvement in the series moving forward.