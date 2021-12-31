Another amazing year in video games is coming to a close, which means it is time for Shacknews to count down our Top 10 Games of the Year 2021. Each staff member submitted their personal top ten games list and we are including the collective list from our Chatty community as another ballot in our vote. These votes were made outside of all of our other awards this year. 2021 was another challenging year for most humans and video games continued to give us some much-needed refuge from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of video games were nominated across all of the votes, but we have narrowed it down to the Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2021. Please take a look at our video, or read along underneath the video embed.

