Zoom (ZM) updated TOS has users worried about platform's AI training New language about user data has sparked some concerns about Zoom and AI.

It feels like we can’t go a week without another tech company either publicly or privately investing resources into AI technology. Today, Zoom shared an update to its Terms of Service — common practice for any tech giant. However, folks have spotted new text in Zoom’s TOS that implies the company’s intention to take user’s Zoom data and use it to train AI.

It was Stack Diary that reported on the new AI developments in Zoom’s Terms of Service update that went live today. Under section 10, which covers everything relating to customer content, the company behind the video conferencing app makes clear that it has the right to use “service generated data” for machine learning and AI training.



Source: Zoom

You consent to Zoom’s access, use, collection, creation, modification, distribution, processing, sharing, maintenance, and storage of Service Generated Data for any purpose, to the extent and in the manner permitted under applicable Law, including for the purpose of product and service development, marketing, analytics, quality assurance, machine learning or artificial intelligence (including for the purposes of training and tuning of algorithms and models), training, testing, improvement of the Services, Software, or Zoom’s other products, services, and software, or any combination thereof, and as otherwise provided in this Agreement.

As expected, users expressed concerns about the implications of Zoom’s updated terms. Not only have people raised privacy concerns, but it’s also been flagged that this could have negative implications for creative content made or planned using the platform, like movies and TV shows.

Zoom is just the latest tech company to get in on the AI craze. The company’s new TOS has led to some backlash, and we’ll be sure to update this story if there are any updates or changes. For more stories on how businesses are adopting AI technology, Shacknews has what you want to know.