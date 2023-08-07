New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Zoom (ZM) updated TOS has users worried about platform's AI training

New language about user data has sparked some concerns about Zoom and AI.
Donovan Erskine
It feels like we can’t go a week without another tech company either publicly or privately investing resources into AI technology. Today, Zoom shared an update to its Terms of Service — common practice for any tech giant. However, folks have spotted new text in Zoom’s TOS that implies the company’s intention to take user’s Zoom data and use it to train AI.

It was Stack Diary that reported on the new AI developments in Zoom’s Terms of Service update that went live today. Under section 10, which covers everything relating to customer content, the company behind the video conferencing app makes clear that it has the right to use “service generated data” for machine learning and AI training.

The Zoom logo on a blue background.

Source: Zoom

As expected, users expressed concerns about the implications of Zoom’s updated terms. Not only have people raised privacy concerns, but it’s also been flagged that this could have negative implications for creative content made or planned using the platform, like movies and TV shows.

Zoom is just the latest tech company to get in on the AI craze. The company’s new TOS has led to some backlash, and we’ll be sure to update this story if there are any updates or changes. For more stories on how businesses are adopting AI technology, Shacknews has what you want to know.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

