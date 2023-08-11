Lollipop Chainsaw remake gets official name & a delay to next year It's now being called Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP and it will be coming in 2024.

We’ve known for some time that new things were going on with the cult classic Lollipop Chainsaw franchise, but haven’t heard anything new in a while. All for the better because although a remake of the original game got an official title today, it also got delayed from an expected 2023 release into 2024. The new game is now being called Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP was officially titled and delayed by the developers in a Twitter post on August 11, 2023. According to the announcement, the tentative remake will now go under the name of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP going forward (It’s still a remake of the original game). That said, those wanting a release date aren’t going to get it anytime soon. The game also got a delay and will now be releasing sometime in 2024. Producer Yoshimi Yasuda (who also worked on the original) apologized for the delay and thanked players for their support.

“We will do our best to make the game loved by everyone, so please continue to support us...!!!” Yasuda wrote. “Apologies for the inconvenience.”

Dragami Games shared the official name of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP in a recent Twitter post, as well as its delay to 2024.

Source: Dragami Games

We originally learned of the upcoming Lollipop Chainsaw remake back in July 2022 when it was first teased. With the game crossing its 10-year anniversary there was interest to try to do something with the game, which ended up with this remake being announced. At the time, it was mentioned that one of the concessions of the new game was that the team would need to create a new soundtrack because the original soundtrack contained a large amount of licensed music.

Either way, it looks like we’ll be waiting quite a bit longer to get new details on Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. With the game now pushed back to 2024, stay tuned for further updates, such as available platforms and a concrete release date, as those details drop.