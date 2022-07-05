Lollipop Chainsaw remake in development for 2023 Dragami Games is developing the Lollipop Chainsaw remake, led by producer Yoshimi Yasuda with alleged support from Warner Bros.

Lollipop Chainsaw came out in 2012 and was a collaboration of a lot of amazing talent between the likes of Grasshopper Manufacture, Suda51, Warner Bros., and even star director James Gunn. 10 years later, the game still has a pretty decent cult following, but there’s not much of a place to play it outside of the original PS3 and Xbox 360 versions. That may change soon as it has been announced that a Lollipop Chainsaw remake is in the works and shooting for release in 2023.

Lollipop Chainsaw’s upcoming remake was announced by former CEO of Kadokawa Games Yoshimi Yasuda, who is now leading Dragami Games, the developer working on the remake. here Kadokawa Games was the original Japanese publisher for Lollipop Chainsaw, Dragami Games is composed of a number of new developers and original talent like Yasuda, who worked on the 2012 title. According to Japanese website Automaton, Dragami Games bought the intellectual rights for Lollipop Chainsaw from Kadokawa and have been in contact and garnered the support of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Grasshopper Manufacture and Suda51 do not appear to be associated with the project at this time.

Dragami Games' Yoshimi Yasuda actually teased that Lollipop Chainsaw would be making a return in a tweet back in mid-June 2022. [Image via Twitter]

It sounds like there are going to be a few changes to the Lollipop Chainsaw remake. The team may be looking to do slightly more realistic graphics to take advantage of current technology. However, one of the major casualties in design of the remake is the game’s original soundtrack, which was composed of a lot of licensed music. According to Yasuda, the team won’t be able to get all of the licensing to keep all of that music intact in the remake. Some new music will be introduced as a result.

“It is unfortunately difficult for us to implement all of them this time,” Yasuda said. “As a result, aside from a few licensed tracks, the soundtrack will consist of new music. Additionally, since we have access to consoles with higher specifications, we will be taking a more realistic approach to the graphics this time. In any case, our goal is to make it easier for gamers who want to play Lollipop Chainsaw to do so. Please look forward to the game’s 2023 release.”

With Lollipop Chainsaw’s remake targeting 2023 for release, it will be interesting to see how these changes shake out. Stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.