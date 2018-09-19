Suda 51 and Swery 65 announced joint horror game Hotel Barcelona
The pair are working on the game together, along with surprise help from Siren's Keiichiro Toyama.
Suda51 took to Momocon 2019 with his own panel, and a surprise slip of a possible impending E3 2019 announcement.
Suda51 is coming to MomoCon 2019 to make a big announcement, but what could it be?
Bad Girl comes back in Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes' Bubblegum Fatale DLC, coming out this April.
Suda51 chats with Shacknews about what kind of DLC he's been involved with for Fire Pro Wrestling, 25 years after he made his writing debut there.
The charismatic developer shared some insight on his upcoming game on Nintendo Switch.
Master! We're in a tight spot!
HipHopGamer caught up with Suda51 at PAX East 2018 to talk about Travis Strikes Again and future projects.
The legendary Suda51 sat down with us at the GDC 2018 Nindies event to talk about the latest adventure for Travis Touchdown.
With Travis Strikes Again for Nintendo Switch, Suda51 hopes to bring attention to deserving indie games he admires.