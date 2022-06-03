Devolver Digital announces Direct for next week with absurd trailer Mecha Suda 51 appears in the bonkers new trailer for Devolver's 2022 Direct.

Devolver is a staple of the summer gaming news season, with its Directs bringing a silliness that breaks up the seriousness of most gaming conferences. With companies planting their flag for different dates and times for their presentations in the coming weeks, Devolver has thrown its hat into the ring. Devolver Direct 2022 has been announced for next week, with a fittingly absurd trailer.

Devolver Digital announced its upcoming showcase with a new trailer shared to its YouTube channel. In the video, we see the team at Devolver “counting down to marketing.” The company pokes fun at the way other studios build excitement to their events with “ridiculous 30 minute celebrity-soaked attention-grab countdowns before a company’s actual presentation.” The Devolver Digital Direct will take place on June 9, 2022, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

The team racks their brains going through the potential celebrities that could host the presentation, before revealing a giant robot with a digital screen that’ll allow them to have any host they want. When the robot walks out, it’s revealed to be manned by none other than legendary game developer Suda51, who will presumably be hosting the upcoming Devolver Direct.

While the announcement trailer mainly leans into the humor and bizarre nature of it all, the company took to Twitter to share light details on what we can expect from the showcase. It’s confirmed that we’ll be getting our latest update on Cult of the Lamb, an upcoming roguelite community-builder that we had a pretty good time with at PAX East.

Devolver Directs are always a fever dream of true absurdity, and we look forward to seeing what the team has up its sleeve this time around. If you’re struggling to keep up with all of the non-E3 gaming events going down this June, Shacknews has everything you need to know.