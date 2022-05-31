The video game world is about to enter unfamiliar territory this summer. While it hasn't felt like the same E3 season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first year that the big summer convention has been officially canceled, both in-person and digitally. Some might wonder, what will fill that void? Nature abhors a vacuum, so several parties are stepping forward this June with presentations to show off what's coming in the next year and beyond.

For everybody's convenience we've put together a growing list of digital exhibitions for what would normally be E3 season. This list of presentations should help everyone keep track of every major announcement, trailer, and much more.

June 2022 summer event lineup and schedule

Last updated on May 31, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. PT.

PlayStation State of Play: Thursday, June 3

PlayStation is going to get the ball rolling early this year. On Friday, May 27, Sony suddenly announced a new State of Play presentation that would air on Thursday, June 2 at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. This show will last for 30 minutes and will feature new announcements from PlayStation's third-party partners and also feature games that are set to release on the upcoming PlayStation VR2.

PlayStation State of Play will air on the PlayStation Twitch channel and the PlayStation YouTube channel.

Apple WWDC 2022 keynote: Monday, June 6

While technically not part of the usual video game hullabaloo, Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 is nonetheless something to keep an eye on. This annual presentation from Apple will take a long look at what's next for the tech giant and will undoubtedly be of interest to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV users around the world.

What can users expect to see? Rumors are swirling that iOS 16 will be announced and could feature major changes for both iPhone and iPad. If you're iPad owner, specifically, you may be interested by what iOS 16 could do for graphic design and gaming in the future. Other updates potentially on the agenda include macOS13, watchOS9, and tvOS16. Some of these tech updates could help boost a new MacBook Air, which might also be revealed during the keynote.

Find out what's coming to the tech world when the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote airs on Monday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. You can watch from the Apple YouTube channel, the Apple website, or directly from your Apple device via the TV app.

LRG3 (Limited Run Games): Monday, June 6

COWABUNGA! Kick shell with the boys in a bodacious beat-em-up on PS4, Switch & XBOX!

Our release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge comes to LRG + major retailers this year! Tune in to LRG3 on 6/6 for a Collector's Edition reveal! Hang tight for more info, dudes! pic.twitter.com/Pbc5BW5fAr — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) May 24, 2022

While Devolver Digital has usually run away with the honors for Best E3 Presentation, the team at Limited Run Games has been an up-and-coming force when it comes to assembling memorable summer shows. The physical game company's third show, LRG3, was announced for Monday, June 6, but there are few details on that at the moment.

Here's what we do know so far. LRG3 will feature the reveal of a special Collector's Edition for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Collector's Edition. Outside of that, there isn't much to say about LRG3 as of now. For the moment, assume that the presentation can be seen on the Limited Run Games YouTube channel. We'll update this space with a start time and more details as they come in.

Summer Game Fest 2022: Thursday, June 9

Arguably the main event of June, Geoff Keighley is back with Summer Game Fest, which has become the spiritual successor to the bombastic E3 keynotes of the past.

The interesting thing to note about Summer Game Fest right now is that for all the hype that it's getting, there isn't a lot that's actually confirmed for the show. Keighley and company have not officlally announced any partners or any games that will be revealed on the big day. Expect that to change over the coming 10 days, so watch this space for any updates.

Summer Game Fest 2022 will air on Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET. You can watch it on The Game Awards Twitch channel and The Game Awards YouTube channel.

Netflix Geeked Week 2022: Friday, June 10

Intersecting closer to Pop! Goes the Culture territory, Netflix's Geeked Week will conclude with a special live presentation hosted by Geoff Keighley and Mari Takahashi. Look for new footage of some exciting video game adaptations, including the new Sonic Prime animated series, Tekken: Bloodline, and new seasons of The Cuphead Show and DOTA: Dragon's Blood. You can also find new games from the Netflix brand, including Lucky Luna.

The Netflix Geeked Week: Gaming presentation will air on Friday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the show live on the Netflix Twitch channel and Netflix YouTube channel.

Guerrilla Collective 3: Saturday, June 11

Produced by the team at the Media Indie Exchange (The MIX), the third Guerrilla Collective show will feature a slew of major announcements and unseen reveals. Last year's show featured some exciting indies, like Sable, BATS (Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad), RoboDunk, Firegirl, Demon's Mirror, and many more. While we don't know what's being revealed this year, we do know that viewers can expect to see new trailers, gameplay reveals, and a Steam event page containing pre-order information and playable demos.

There will be two Guerrilla Collective shows to check out. The first will air on Saturday, June 11 at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET, while the second will air on Monday, June 13 at 1:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET. You can watch both shows on the Guerrilla Collective Twitch channel.

Wholesome Direct 2022: Saturday, June 11

Looking for even more indie games? Look for this 60-minute show to reveal new indie titles that center around nonviolent themes. The Wholesome Direct was a big hit in 2021 and the team is back for a second year with exclusive footage and a few surprises. Of course, those who remember the last Wholesome Direct will also remember that the team revealed over 100 games in just a short 60-90 minute window. That breakneck pace will continue this year, so grab some coffee and strap in for what should be a nonstop ride.

The Wholesome Direct 2022 will air on Saturday, June 11 at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET immediately following the Guerrilla Collective 3 showcase. You can check it out on the Wholesome Direct YouTube channel.

Future Games Show: Saturday, June 11

The show must go on for GamesRadar. After the indies take the stage in the morning and early afternoon, the Future Games Show will make its return to shine a spotlight on lesser-known games. GamesRadar is touting this as a showcase for a number of hand-picked titles.

The Future Games Show will air on Saturday, June 11 at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET. You can watch it on the GamesRadar Twitch channel and the GamesRadar YouTube channel.

Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase: Sunday, June 12

Just because there isn't an E3 this year doesn't mean that Xbox and Bethesda are sitting their annual showcase out. The Microsoft team has its usual Sunday slot reserved for all-new reveals from the Xbox house. Look for never-before-seen first-party reveals from Xbox, as well as updates on a few of the games that are already coming soon to Microsoft's consoles. You can also expect to see updates on a few Xbox games that are already available, like Halo: Infinite, and you can find out what's coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase will air on Sunday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET. Watch all of the action on the Xbox YouTube channel and Xbox Twitch channel. You can learn more on the Xbox website.

The PC Gaming Show: Sunday, June 12

Like Xbox and Bethesda, PC Gamer is rolling right along, even without E3. The PC Gaming Show is still scheduled to air on Sunday, June 12. Expect to see new reveals and exciting updates for dozens of games, many of them exclusively for the PC platform. There are no confirmed partners or reveals just yet, but if anything comes up, we'll be sure to update this space.

The PC Gaming Show will air on Sunday, June 12 at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET shortly following the Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase. You can watch it live on the PC Gamer YouTube channel.

This is not the full list of shows for June 2022, as there's still the possibility of presentations from third-party publishers, as well as Nintendo. We'll update this guide as announcements are made. As always, once these shows begin, you can follow our coverage here at Shacknews.