Sony announces PlayStation VR2 during CES 2022 keynote

A new VR experience for PS5 consoles is on the way, according to Sony's CES 2022 keynote presentation.

Chris Jarrard
23

Many in the video game world were wondering when we might get some new clues about Sony future plans for VR. As it turns out, that time came today when Sony took the stage at CES 2022 for its keynote presentation. During the show, Sony officially announced the new PlayStation VR2 system for PS5.

Packing all-new hardware that includes new controllers, the PlayStation VR2 system has been designed from the ground up to make use of the PS5’s hardware power to push V experiences into the next generation. Along with the new headset, PSVR2 will feature new control devices that will be known as PSV Sense controllers.

The new VR system brings the potential for higher visual quality, including resolutions up to 4K and support for HDR output. This will be the first time that HDR output has been widely available with a consumer VR headset. Sony also confirmed that PSVR2 will make use of foveated rendering, which tracks the user’s vision to dynamically adjust which in-game elements are rendered at the highest quality. Objects not in the direct vision of the user can be rendered at a lower quality, increasing overall performance.

On the official Sony blog post for the announcement, a detailed list of features is offered:

  • Visual Fidelity: For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz.
  • Headset-based Controller Tracking: With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.
  • New Sensory Features: PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player’s surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion.
  • Eye Tracking: With eye tracking, PS VR2 detects the motion of your eyes, so a simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character. This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways, allowing for a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in gaming. 

New hardware is worthless without software, so Sony also brought along the folks at Guerilla Games to show off Horizon: Call of the Mountain, a brand-new VR-exclusive experience set in the Horizon universe. No release date has been mentioned for PSVR2, but we’ll likely find out more later this year as Sony will offer more presentations for all things PlayStation.

Contributing Tech Editor
Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 4, 2022 5:42 PM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Sony announces PlayStation VR 2 during CES 2022 keynote

    • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 4, 2022 5:56 PM

      I’m all in. This thing is gonna be like 600 bucks.

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 4, 2022 6:03 PM

      Oled, thank god

    • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 4, 2022 6:35 PM

      Good to get official confirmation on foveated rendering. That's not even a thing in PC VR yet, right?

    • Upstaged mercury mega
      reply
      January 4, 2022 6:48 PM

      Dang that's a good looking feature set. Really happy Sony is sticking with PSVR. Their sales of last gen psvr made it an obvious platform to continue but companies do weird stuff all the time.

      I wish there was even a chance of hardware like this being cross platform to the PC (or PC hardware like the Index crossing to PS5). I really don't like all these different VR ecosystems.

    • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 4, 2022 6:55 PM

      Still tethered. :[

      • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 4, 2022 7:48 PM

        I can’t see a wireless solution that doesn’t have any noticeable trade offs from wired being feasible for a few more years, and maybe using a “why hasn’t anyone thought of that before!” solution, maybe not existing wireless tech.

        • Upstaged mercury mega
          reply
          January 4, 2022 10:16 PM

          We're getting closer each year, but even this thing is only 4k30 and still costs $1500 https://teradek.com/pages/spark-4k but I had no idea anyone was close to 1ms wireless latency.

        • lplasmatron legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 5, 2022 5:11 AM

          I use my Quest wirelessly from my PC all the time and it's fine and 100% worth not having to deal with wires.

          • lplasmatron legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 5, 2022 5:12 AM

            That said, you need a decent router, so it should be an option.

            But I'm never going back. Wired VR is not great.

          • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 5, 2022 5:49 AM

            I'm generally of the same mindset, but I can totally understand why Sony is sticking with wired; it's the method that is guaranteed to "just work" for 99.9% of consumers regardless up the rest of their electronics setup. I imagine the Quest 2 might have overtaken them by now, but for many years the PSVR was (surprisingly, imho) still the most successful consumer VR product on the market. Given how the market has changed since that initial release, I can't blame Sony for wanting to make sure the consumer experience on the PSVR2 is the absolute best showcase for the power/graphical fidelity of the hardware, and for now that's only really possible with a wired connection.

            • lplasmatron legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 5, 2022 6:59 AM

              I guess, but I'd be curious how well wireless streaming would hold up at this resolution.

              Since when I do it with my laptop, I actually just set it up as its own wifi hotspot and connect direct to that. So I imagine something similar could have been possible. That way you skip the whole router part.

              I just really hate the wire :) Especially if you're ever going to actually turn or anything.

          • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 5, 2022 9:44 AM

            You fall into a category that is not sickened by the extra latency. Linus’s wife for instance got sick with every VR headset until the index.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 4, 2022 8:32 PM

        Only one cord instead of the rats nest of cables and breakout boxes in the current one, this is way way better

        • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 4, 2022 8:34 PM

          0h, that's true. The Index was a nightmare.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 4, 2022 8:46 PM

            Have you seen the wiring situation with the original PSVR?

            https://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/mqMAAOSwAiBhtxhV/s-l1600.png

            Its not great!

          • Upstaged mercury mega
            reply
            January 4, 2022 10:07 PM

            The index is a single wire that splits to three at the very end by your pc. Way easier than the Vive (which is maybe what you meant?).

            • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 5, 2022 1:03 AM

              N0, it was the index.

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                January 5, 2022 1:17 AM

                Vive was much much worse w cabling. Index isn’t really that bad

                • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  January 5, 2022 6:39 AM

                  I had problems with it getting in the way and twisting up. I tried various cable management devices including ceiling mounts. Overall, I’d say that the cable really breaks immersion and gets in the way. But maybe a thinner usb c cable would help.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 5, 2022 3:36 AM

            PSVR too, this one is just 1 cord

            • jcupitt legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              January 5, 2022 3:42 AM

              PSVR1 is a single cord from the headset to the breakout box, but an awful rats nets of crap from there to the console.

              • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                January 5, 2022 3:45 AM

                that's what I meant, the setup is a pain in the butt, and if you have V1 of the breakout box it doesn't pass HDR either so you need to plug / unplug if you want to play other games, also you need the camera, it's the reason I have it on its box most of the time

        • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 4, 2022 10:23 PM

          hopefully a superlight thin cable too, the 3rd party one i got for oculus quest is thick and heavy and annoying. i hear the official link cable is nice and light

          • Herman Toothrot legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 5, 2022 12:29 AM

            The official link cable is probably overpriced, but it's long, feels well built, and is pretty flexible. I don't feel bad about having bought it.

      • 60days legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 5, 2022 6:44 AM

        I wonder if thats something third-party accessories might try and tackle (if Sony releases the data protocol info). It would get a bit pricy though - A battery pack on the PSVR, an external antenna since some people have the PS5 in an entertainment center cabinet (assuming theres any big enough for the PS5), realtime video encoder/decoder hardware (+licensing costs) etc.

    • Don Koharski legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 4, 2022 6:59 PM

      Great. The only reason I still have a PS4 hooked up is for PSVR.

    • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 4, 2022 7:49 PM

      Wireless?

    • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 4, 2022 8:35 PM

      This is good news. The main reason I grabbed a PS5 is for future PSVR2 support, and I'm liking everything I'm reading here.

    • focusdaily legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 4, 2022 11:32 PM

      I have my PSVR away for as a Christmas gift to my buddy this year. He was super stoked. I guess I could have sold it but whatever. He’ll get some joy out of it, and I get to save up for PSVR2 :D

    • Kub666 legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 4, 2022 11:38 PM

      Jim Ryan looks a little like Emperor Palpatine.

    • Kub666 legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 4, 2022 11:40 PM

      Inside out tracking sounds great. No need for external camera!

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 5, 2022 2:24 AM

      It’s interesting how Kinect was largely panned for requiring a space but people are willing to make room for VR. Vr is pretty cool

      • Left Handed Bandit
        reply
        January 5, 2022 3:29 AM

        Kinect failed to offer great gaming experiences in an additive sense with the controller being primary input, or stand alone. Casual players weren't interested enough to keep buying endless dance games so the draw backs aren't worth it.

    • gooblerampling
      reply
      January 5, 2022 4:21 AM

      McDonald's! https://content.fortune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/sony-patent-8246454-01.png

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 5, 2022 6:18 AM

      Excited to see it, controllers sound interesting. Only 110deg FOV is kinda disappointing though.

      • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 5, 2022 6:39 AM

        What's the current norm on this? I thought everyone said the Quest is kinda limited. I wouldn't compare the psvr2 to something like the Index. Two different classes of headsets.

        • 60days legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 5, 2022 6:58 AM

          110 (+/- 5) is pretty much the standard now for consumer headsets. Theres a few enterprisey/enthusiast ones out there that have further extremes like 90 or 170, but they are niche.

        • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 5, 2022 7:03 AM

          110 has been the standard since the original Rift days I believe. I don't know, it's too early to tell but all the specs listed here makes it seem on par or better than the Index which is 3 years old at this point. I was just hoping FOV would be priority going forward since it's still the most noticeable thing when I put my headset on, even with the ~130deg of the Index.

    • 60days legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 5, 2022 6:38 AM

      The dualsense triggers are going to be fun with this - swinging your arm while holding a sword and feeling the resistance increase when you stop, giving a sense of momentum etc. I haven't looked at the controllers closely but it would be cool if they had both grips and triggers with the haptics; I've seen research that shows even 2 points is enough to give the impression of torsion, with enough range of motion from the user.

    • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 5, 2022 6:42 AM

      He feedback in the headset feature is interesting. Not sure how much it'll get used for something like feeling your character's pulse, like mentioned, but I wonder if a very slight vibration based on character activity might actually help immersion or even spacial awareness.

      Buuuuut, more likely it'll be like the camera on the joycon that seemed cook, but no dev ever figures out a reason to use it. Same about the camera in the joycon too. Hopefully they decide to pull it and save on cost.

    • rms legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 5, 2022 6:48 AM

      Since it's stuck on one ecosystem, I'm less enthused about this than others. But perhaps it will force PC headsets forward as well

