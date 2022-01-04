Sony announces PlayStation VR2 during CES 2022 keynote A new VR experience for PS5 consoles is on the way, according to Sony's CES 2022 keynote presentation.

Many in the video game world were wondering when we might get some new clues about Sony future plans for VR. As it turns out, that time came today when Sony took the stage at CES 2022 for its keynote presentation. During the show, Sony officially announced the new PlayStation VR2 system for PS5.

Packing all-new hardware that includes new controllers, the PlayStation VR2 system has been designed from the ground up to make use of the PS5’s hardware power to push V experiences into the next generation. Along with the new headset, PSVR2 will feature new control devices that will be known as PSV Sense controllers.

The new VR system brings the potential for higher visual quality, including resolutions up to 4K and support for HDR output. This will be the first time that HDR output has been widely available with a consumer VR headset. Sony also confirmed that PSVR2 will make use of foveated rendering, which tracks the user’s vision to dynamically adjust which in-game elements are rendered at the highest quality. Objects not in the direct vision of the user can be rendered at a lower quality, increasing overall performance.

On the official Sony blog post for the announcement, a detailed list of features is offered:

Visual Fidelity : For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz.

: For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz. Headset-based Controller Tracking : With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.

: With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera. New Sensory Features : PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player’s surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion.

: PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player’s surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion. Eye Tracking: With eye tracking, PS VR2 detects the motion of your eyes, so a simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character. This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways, allowing for a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in gaming.

New hardware is worthless without software, so Sony also brought along the folks at Guerilla Games to show off Horizon: Call of the Mountain, a brand-new VR-exclusive experience set in the Horizon universe. No release date has been mentioned for PSVR2, but we’ll likely find out more later this year as Sony will offer more presentations for all things PlayStation.