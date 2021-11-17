Pragmata release delayed to 2023, still wrapped in mystery Before the publisher could tell anyone what this game even is, Capcom has delayed Pragmata into 2023.

If you're seeing a story about Pragmata, one of the big upcoming titles (and a rare new property) from Capcom, you're probably thinking, "Oh, good! This will be the story that explains what this game is." Sorry. This is not that post. Rather, this is a post to say that Pragmata's release date has actually been delayed to 2023. By then, we should probably have an idea of what this game even is.

Here's the announcement from Capcom-Unity:

Hello everyone. Our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to shift the release window to 2023. In the meantime, we have a brand new artwork to share with you. Thank you for your patience.

For those who don't know what Pragmata is... welcome to the club! This game was first unveiled during the PlayStation 5 reveal livestream back in June 2020. Viewers were treated to wild imagery of an astronaut traveling through space, a mysterious little girl, and a trailer that ends with them both looking out into the cosmos towards Earth. That's about everything that we know about this game so far. The only real concrete detail is that this story takes place in a dystopian near-future on Earth's moon. Capcom has been silent in regards to any further details. In fact, this is the first news we've had about Pragmata in all of 2021 after the publisher had initially promised to offer more details on what this game is before going into 2022.

Well, 2022 is a new year, so perhaps that's when we'll find out exactly what Pragmata is. Look for it to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2023.