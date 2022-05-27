PlayStation State of Play announced for June Sony has announced that it will hold a PlayStation State of Play presentation next week.

As we gear up for the summer season of video game news, the industry’s biggest publishers have been announcing their own events taking place in the next couple of months. Now, we know exactly when we can expect a slate of reveals from the team at Sony Interactive Entertainment. The next PlayStation State of Play will take place next week.

Sony announced the next PlayStation State of Play with a post to the PlayStation Blog this morning. The next PlayStation State of Play will take place on June 2, 2022, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Sony has confirmed that the presentation will be 30 minutes long and features trailers and announcements for several games.

Specifically, Sony has stated that the upcoming State of Play will include “exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.” Though there is no mention of first-party games in the announcement, we won’t rule out the possibility that we get a glimpse at the latest PlayStation exclusives.

Earlier this week, Sony confirmed that it plans to have 20+ games ready to go at launch. We only know about a handful as of now, so it’ll be interesting to see how many new VR games Sony plans on revealing at the event. As for traditional PlayStation games. Fans will surely be holding their breath for an update on the development of God of War: Ragnarok and other major PlayStation games.

We’re less than a week away from the June 2 PlayStation State of Play. It’s just one in a long line-up of gaming news conferences taking place throughout the Summer. Of course, State of Play will be packed with news, and you can expect to read all of the announcements over on Shacknews’ PlayStation topic page.