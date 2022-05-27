Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

PlayStation State of Play announced for June

Sony has announced that it will hold a PlayStation State of Play presentation next week.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
4

As we gear up for the summer season of video game news, the industry’s biggest publishers have been announcing their own events taking place in the next couple of months. Now, we know exactly when we can expect a slate of reveals from the team at Sony Interactive Entertainment. The next PlayStation State of Play will take place next week.

Sony announced the next PlayStation State of Play with a post to the PlayStation Blog this morning. The next PlayStation State of Play will take place on June 2, 2022, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Sony has confirmed that the presentation will be 30 minutes long and features trailers and announcements for several games.

playstation state of play june 2

Specifically, Sony has stated that the upcoming State of Play will include “exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.” Though there is no mention of first-party games in the announcement, we won’t rule out the possibility that we get a glimpse at the latest PlayStation exclusives.

Earlier this week, Sony confirmed that it plans to have 20+ games ready to go at launch. We only know about a handful as of now, so it’ll be interesting to see how many new VR games Sony plans on revealing at the event. As for traditional PlayStation games. Fans will surely be holding their breath for an update on the development of God of War: Ragnarok and other major PlayStation games.

We’re less than a week away from the June 2 PlayStation State of Play. It’s just one in a long line-up of gaming news conferences taking place throughout the Summer. Of course, State of Play will be packed with news, and you can expect to read all of the announcements over on Shacknews’ PlayStation topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

      Can't wait to hear that they've decided PC is their primary platform.

        by 2025, they want 30% of their game revenue off PC. I just don't see them doing their PS exclusive day-and-date on PC too.

          I don't even want day and date. I'd just like a confirmation when they announce the game, even if they said it will be later on.

