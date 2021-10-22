Suda51's Grasshopper Manufacture studio acquired by NetEase Games The No More Heroes developer is the latest high-profile acquisition for the Chinese gaming giant.

When we last heard from Goichi “Suda51” Suda, it was right after the launch of No More Heroes 3. Though that franchise has been put to rest, Suda claimed that his studio, Grasshopper Manufacture has quite a few new IPs in the works. Independent as it has been, it was good to hear that Suda51 and Grasshopper had quite a bit of work lined up, but now it may have some new bankroll behind it. Grasshopper Manufacture has just been acquired by Chinese gaming giant NetEase.

This acquisition was announced in a press release on the Grasshopper manufacture website on October 21, 2021. In said press release, Suda51 claimed that while NetEase will now take ownership of Grasshopper Manufacture, the studio will retain creative freedom for the foreseeable future.

“NetEase Games will be mainly responsible for advising on our business planning activities and providing sufficient funding for game development,” Suda wrote. “We will be responsible for the creativity and production of games to ensure that we are able to continue to maintain the consistent "Grasshopper Manufacture flavor" and game quality for which we are known.”

Announcement on Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. Joining NetEase Games.

For more information, please visit our official website.https://t.co/Il3uYWoDcJ — Grasshopper (@Grasshopper_EN) October 22, 2021

Grasshopper Manufacture is another of several major pickups in the Japanese gaming scene, another being Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi, who left Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio alongside lead designer Daisuke Sato as the RGG restructured to carry on the franchise in their absence.

Grasshopper Manufacture has made a number of quirky and outlandish titles over the course of decades and here’s hoping that flavor remains unchanged by outside pressure. NetEase is one of many Chinese game developers and publishers who have pledged to adhere to strict guidelines in gaming under the pressures of the Chinese government.

Nonetheless, with NetEase money backing Grasshopper Manufacture, Suda’s aforementioned new IPs following No More Heroes 3 feel more like a certainty. As we await reveals of what comes next for the studio and Suda51 under NetEase, keep your eyes here on Shacknews for new updates and details.