Suda51 has three new IPs planned for the next decade With No More Heroes 3 finished, Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture have quite a few original projects in development.

With the release of No More Heroes 3, Goichi “Suda51” Suda and Grasshopper Manufacture have put a bookend on the series. It’s done, kaput. Time to move on. To what you might ask? Well, it would seem that Suda51 and his crew have quite a lot in the works for the foreseeable future. In fact, they recently revealed that they have at least three original IPs planned out and in development over the course of the next 10 years. That’s not including side projects the studio would like to work on.

Suda51 revealed the tentative plans for Grasshopper Manufacture in a recent interview with IGN Japan. Having recently announced that No More Heroes 3 would be the last game of that franchise, the question then becomes, “what’s next?” To this, Suda51 had quite the response. Apparently, the short answer is, “a lot.”

“The broad answer is we already have a lot of products that are in development,” Suda explained via a translator. “And over the next 10 years we have three original IPs that we’re working on and we have already planned out. So, you can definitely look forward to a lot of new, interesting original IPs from Grasshopper.”

With No More Heroes 3 acting as the ribbon on that franchise, Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture are moving on to their next projects.

That wasn’t all though. According to Suda51, those three IPs over the course of the next decade are just the main course for the studio. It doesn’t include the possibility of other projects coming up along the way.

“We also of course have other plans and are working hard on them to bring them to fruition,” Suda teased.

Suda51 didn’t have much to say about those plans, or the three IPs in the works, but he admitted that one his desired projects would be to make a Deadpool game, or something like it.

“I’d also love to work with Marvel on a Shatterstar or Deadpool game, something sort of Grasshopper-y like that. Maybe a Quicksilver title of some sorts. So, Marvel, you know.”

And so it seems, Grasshopper and Suda51 have quite a few irons in the fire, and possibly more to come as they work towards their next major projects. No More Heroes 3 wasn’t perfect, as we detailed in our Shacknews review, but it was a decent sendoff to the franchise. As we await whatever comes next from Suda51, keep it tuned here at Shacknews for details and updates.