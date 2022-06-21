Suda51 confirms Unreal Engine 5 is being used for Grasshopper's next game During our recent Shacknews E6 interview, Goichi 'Suda51' Suda shared that Grasshopper Manufacture's next game will be made in UE5.

Shacknews E6 2022 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs showcase has come and gone and we had some great times, but some fantastic things were also learned during the week. For one, we had Grasshopper Manufacture lead Goichi “Suda51” Suda on deck to talk about everything from movies to Grasshopper’s next game. It was during this interview that Suda revealed that his studio is indeed working on a new game and that Unreal Engine 5 is the foundation for it.

Suda51 shared this fun little detail in the middle of our Shacknews E6 2022 interview with him. When asked about Unreal Engine 5, Suda shared enthusiasm for the new build, as well as Epic Games, and eventually revealed that Grasshopper is already using UE5 for its next game.

“This is something I don’t feel there’s any need to hide,” Suda51 told us (as translated by an on-hand translator). “The company all loves Unreal Engine. Personally, I love Unreal Engine and Epic Games… We’ve been using Unreal Engine 5 for our upcoming game. I can’t really talk about it, but so far it’s been going really great.”

Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture have indeed been using Unreal for quite some time, going back to around Shadows of the Damned in 2011. A lot of Grasshopper games have used Unreal Engine since, up to and including No More Heroes 3 in 2021. Given that Suda51 also revealed that No More Heroes 3 is the end of that franchise for now, we can surmise that whatever Grasshopper is making in UE5 isn’t part of the No More Heroes universe, but rather a different IP or perhaps a new one altogether. Suda51 also previously revealed that the studio has three new IPs in the works for the next decade, so it will be interesting to see what comes next.

Suda51 previously revealed that No More Heroes 3 was the end of the series for now, so Grasshopper Manufacture's first game in Unreal Engine 5 will be something else.

Be sure to check out the entire Suda51 interview, as well as all of our other Shacknews E6 2022 content for a delightful array of exclusive interviews, gameplay, and musical performances.