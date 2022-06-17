Shacknews E6 2022: Suda51 interview The very human Suda51 is back from the Devolver Direct and is joining Shacknews E6.

What's up, n-n-nerds? Fresh off having his consciousness uploaded into an android for last week's Devolver Direct, Suda51 (the human one, not the android one) has joined the final day of Shacknews E6 to regale us with tales from his journey in the gaming world. Plus, he's here to talk about sauce, of course.

Join us for a different kind of interview with Suda51. Yes, even more different than what he did for the Devolver Digital Showcase. We ask him about his work with Grasshopper and all of the usual gaming questions, including the recent deal with NetEase and what it's meant to move on from No More Heroes. However, we also asked him about the potential of casting Travis Touchdown in a No More Heroes movie, his time playing Kirby and the Forgotten Land, his favorite sauce, and much more.

