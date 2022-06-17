Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews E6 2022: Suda51 interview

The very human Suda51 is back from the Devolver Direct and is joining Shacknews E6.
Ozzie Mejia
1

What's up, n-n-nerds? Fresh off having his consciousness uploaded into an android for last week's Devolver Direct, Suda51 (the human one, not the android one) has joined the final day of Shacknews E6 to regale us with tales from his journey in the gaming world. Plus, he's here to talk about sauce, of course.

Shacknews E6 2022: Suda51 interview

Join us for a different kind of interview with Suda51. Yes, even more different than what he did for the Devolver Digital Showcase. We ask him about his work with Grasshopper and all of the usual gaming questions, including the recent deal with NetEase and what it's meant to move on from No More Heroes. However, we also asked him about the potential of casting Travis Touchdown in a No More Heroes movie, his time playing Kirby and the Forgotten Land, his favorite sauce, and much more.

Shacknews E6 is on its final day. Check out more features like this one, along with more developer interviews, live music performances, and much more through the remainder of today. Plus, catch up with anything you might have missed, including the Shacknews E6 Indie Showcase from earlier this week. Jump on over to the Shacknews Twitch channel to catch all of the fun live. If you can't watch on Twitch, you can find our full slate of programming on demand from the Shacknews YouTube channel.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

