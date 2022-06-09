Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Devolver Digital once again held a showcase where it not only gave a hilarious satire of gaming industry events, but also made some announcements about its publishing ventures. For those interested in the latter, we’ve got all of the announcements and trailers from the Devolver Digital 2022 Showcase.

Devolver Digital Showcase 2022: All news, announcements, and trailers

These are all of the games that were shown during Devolver Digital’s Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2022.

Cult of the Lamb

A new trailer for Cult of the Lamb revealed that Massive Monster's roguelike will be released on August 11, 2022.

Anger Foot

Anger Foot got its announcement trailer during the Devolver Digital Showcase. In this game, players will ferociously stomp their way through all sorts of enemies and creatures.

The Plucky Squire

All Possible Futures introduced us to its next game, The Plucky Squire, during the Devolver Digital Showcase. This artsy adventure game sees a character jumping out of the written pages to explore a vast 3D world. It's currently scheduled for a 2023 release.

Skate Story

Skate Story is a new skating game from Sam Eng. The trailer sees players in the shoes of a demon, skateboarding through a world of glass and pain. The game is set to release in 2023.

Those were all of the games featured at Devolver Digital's 2022 Showcase. For more of the news coming out of Summer Game Fest all week long, Shacknews has you covered.

