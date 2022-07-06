Suda51 & James Gunn claim no involvement in Lollipop Chainsaw remake It's been confirmed that neither Gunn nor Grasshopper Manufacture have any role in the upcoming Lollipop Chainsaw remake.

One of the more interesting bits of news to come out this week was the announcement that Lollipop Chainsaw would be getting a remake that would release sometime in 2023. However, it would appear that some key players in the original game’s development are currently not involved in the remake, including James Gunn, Suda51, or Suda’s Grasshopper Manufacture studio. Suda and Gunn recently confirmed that while they don’t have any issues with the remake, they are not currently involved.

Both James Gunn and Suda51 shared separate statements on their personal Twitters claiming no involvement with the recently announced Lollipop Chainsaw remake.

“I neither endorse nor condemn it!” Gunn followed up when asked about his opinion on the matter. “I simply don’t know anything about it. But as articles are starting to slap our names on there, I think it’s important to make clear no one ever approached us about it.”

Suda51, Grasshopper Manufacture, and James Gunn had a major hand in the development of the original Lollipop Chainsaw in 2012, but will not be returning to work on the remake that's coming in 2023. [Image via Suda51]

Indeed, in our original reporting, we noted that neither Suda nor Gunn seemed to be attached to the project. It was Yoshimi Yasuda, a producer on the original game and lead of the remake’s developing studio Dragami Games, that announced the remake. Moreover, Yasuda revealed that Dragami bought the rights from Japanese publisher Kadokawa Games, had support from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and would be developing with a mix of the original team and newcomers to the project. That said, it seems that some things will change. Yasuda also revealed that some of the original licensed music would be replaced and the graphics style would take on a new look to take advantage of current hardware.

Nonetheless, it looks like Suda51, Grasshopper Manufacture, and James Gunn won’t be along for the ride at the moment. With this in mind, it will be interesting to see how the new Lollipop Chainsaw turns out. Stay tuned as we keep an eye out for further details coming up in 2023, closer to the remake’s release window.