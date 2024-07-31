Shinji Mikami & Suda51 would love to do a Killer7 complete edition or sequel Mikami joined Grasshopper Manufacture in a presentation to talk about Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, but also shared his thoughts on future projects.

Grasshopper Manufacture has been working on a remaster of Shadows of the Damned, and in consideration of that, the studio held a direct presentation that included former Tango Gameworks studio director Shinji Mikami, who worked on the game with Goichi Suda AKA Suda51. While much of the conversation was about Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, when asked about future projects, Mikami shared that he’d like to see Suda51 make a sequel to Killer7. Suda in turn, shared that he’d actually like to do a “complete” version of the original game and then possibly pursue a sequel.

Mikami and Suda shared these thoughts during the Grasshopper Manufacture Direct this week. Much of the presentation featured a deep dive into Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered. However, in the closing minutes of the conversation, the question came up as to future products, here, Mikami shared his thoughts on returning to Killer7.

“I’ve realised that I want to stay as hands-on as possible when it comes to game creation, and I’d love to see Suda make a sequel to Killer7,” Mikami told the panel.

When Suda51 said he was interested in the possibility of a sequel or Complete Edition, teasing the idea of a “Killer7: Beyond”, Mikami added that the important thing is that Suda is on board for the project. However, designer and project manager Nobutaka Ichiki would go on to share some reasoning behind the idea of a Killer7 Complete Edition:

In the current version, Coyote[, one of the seven main characters,] doesn’t really speak, but in the original scenario, he actually had lots of dialog. Fans would probably love a complete edition. That could actually be doable. We’d have to decide which comes first: “Beyond” or the complete edition.

Killer7 has been considered by many to be a must-play among Suda51’s games. Any sign of a remaster or sequel are probably a long way off, but the interest among the developers seems high. Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered has an October 2024 release date, so stay tuned for more info leading up to the game’s launch, and maybe be on the lookout for Killer7 news after. We’ll have it here at Shacknews as updates drop.