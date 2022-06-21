Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Suda51 would love James Gunn to direct a No More Heroes movie

If there was going to be a No More Heroes movie, Grasshopper Manufacture lead Goichi Suda has his picks for who would lead the project.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

We’ve moved past the end of Shacknews E6 2022 and much fun was had, but there were some cool revelations during the entire week as well. Several came out of our conversation with Grasshopper Manufacture’s Goichi “Suda51” Suda. For instance, we leaned during our interview with him that Suda51 has his personal picks for who he’d love to see leading up a No More Heroes movie. Were it to happen, Suda’s top pick for a director on the film would be James Gunn.

Suda51 shared his personal preferences for leading figures on a No More Heroes film during our Shacknews E6 2022 interview with him. During this interview, we talked about plenty of fun topics, including Grasshopper’s use of Unreal Engine 5 on its next game. That said, when asked about who he’d want on a possible No More Heroes movie, Suda shared a few key picks.

“[For Travis Touchdown,] I’d probably go with Ryan Gosling,” Suda51 shared. “And as director, I’d probably go with James Gunn. Conversely, if we were going to go with a Japanese director, then I’d want to go with Takashi Miike.”

There’s some precedent there as well. Suda51 has previously worked with James Gunn on previous Grasshopper Manufacture games, including the likes of Lollipop Chainsaw. Suda51 has also previously shared enthusiasm for films like Deadpool, sharing that he’d love to make a Marvel game when talking about new IP being developed at the studio.

Grasshopper Manufacture and Suda51 have previously worked with James Gunn on Lollipop Chainsaw. Suda51 claims he would trust James Gunn to lead a No More Heroes film.
Grasshopper Manufacture and Suda51 have previously worked with James Gunn on Lollipop Chainsaw. Suda51 claims he would trust James Gunn to lead a No More Heroes film.

It remains to be seen if we ever truly get James Gunn on a No More Heroes theatrical project, but one can certainly hope for it. Be sure to check out the full Suda51 interview for more of our interesting conversation with him, as well as our other Shacknews E6 2022 content for an awesome collection of exclusive interviews, gameplay, reveals, and music.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola