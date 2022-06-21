Suda51 would love James Gunn to direct a No More Heroes movie If there was going to be a No More Heroes movie, Grasshopper Manufacture lead Goichi Suda has his picks for who would lead the project.

We’ve moved past the end of Shacknews E6 2022 and much fun was had, but there were some cool revelations during the entire week as well. Several came out of our conversation with Grasshopper Manufacture’s Goichi “Suda51” Suda. For instance, we leaned during our interview with him that Suda51 has his personal picks for who he’d love to see leading up a No More Heroes movie. Were it to happen, Suda’s top pick for a director on the film would be James Gunn.

Suda51 shared his personal preferences for leading figures on a No More Heroes film during our Shacknews E6 2022 interview with him. During this interview, we talked about plenty of fun topics, including Grasshopper’s use of Unreal Engine 5 on its next game. That said, when asked about who he’d want on a possible No More Heroes movie, Suda shared a few key picks.

“[For Travis Touchdown,] I’d probably go with Ryan Gosling,” Suda51 shared. “And as director, I’d probably go with James Gunn. Conversely, if we were going to go with a Japanese director, then I’d want to go with Takashi Miike.”

There’s some precedent there as well. Suda51 has previously worked with James Gunn on previous Grasshopper Manufacture games, including the likes of Lollipop Chainsaw. Suda51 has also previously shared enthusiasm for films like Deadpool, sharing that he’d love to make a Marvel game when talking about new IP being developed at the studio.

Grasshopper Manufacture and Suda51 have previously worked with James Gunn on Lollipop Chainsaw. Suda51 claims he would trust James Gunn to lead a No More Heroes film.

It remains to be seen if we ever truly get James Gunn on a No More Heroes theatrical project, but one can certainly hope for it. Be sure to check out the full Suda51 interview for more of our interesting conversation with him, as well as our other Shacknews E6 2022 content for an awesome collection of exclusive interviews, gameplay, reveals, and music.