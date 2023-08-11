Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 11: Nintendo Multiplayer Sale

Nintendo once had an old ad campaign where execs would drive around the landscape, approach people's doorsteps, and say, "We would like to play." Gaming is better with friends, which is why Nintendo is taking the next few weeks to celebrate with the Nintendo Multiplayer Sale. Dozens of multiplayer titles are on sale, and that includes some exceptionally rare first-party title discounts, including what I believe is a first-time discount on Mario Strikers Battle League.
Elsewhere, this is the last week to check out the PlayStation Summer Sale before summer ends and everyone goes back to school. (For some kids, it's already too late and they're reading this from their phones inside their classrooms. Make sure your teacher doesn't catch you.)
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Blue Fire - FREE!
- Inertial Drift - FREE!
- When the Past was Around - FREE!
- Crash Team Rumble [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/14)
- SnowRunner 3-Year Anniversary Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 Anthology - $24.49 (65% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- DLCs and Season Passes are on sale during the Xbox Ultimate Game Add-on Sale.
- QuakeCon Sale
- Hi-Fi Rush [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $3.29 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox QuakeCon Sale.
THQ Nordic Showcase Sale
- Way of the Hunter [Xbox Series X] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Biomutant - $15.99 (60% off)
- Darksiders 3: Blades & Whip Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed - $23.99 (40% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition - $43.99 (20% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Showcase Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Summer Sale (Part 2)
- God of War Ragnarok [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Crash Team Rumble [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/14)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition [PS5/PS4] - $79.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $67.49 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $56.24 (25% off)
- Tchia [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dredge [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [PS5/PS4] - $16.49 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $63.99 (20% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition [PS5/PS4] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- MLB The Show 23 [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $63.99 (20% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Wild Hearts Karakuri Edition [PS5] - $53.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $55.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $47.49 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition [PS5] - $31.99 (60% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [PS5] - $35.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $54.99 (45% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $26.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Neon White [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (33% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- DayZ - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Soulstice [PS5] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Rollerdrome [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration [PS5] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.29 (67% off)
- More from the PlayStation Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- PGA Tour 2K23 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dreams - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $34.99 (30% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $47.99 (20% off)
- Multiplayer Sale
- Mario Party Superstars - $41.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario Strikers Battle League - $41.99 (30% off)
- Borderlands GOTY Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mario Golf Super Rush - $41.99 (30% off)
- Arms - $41.99 (30% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Moving Out - $6.24 (75% off)
- Among Us - $3.50 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain - $20.99 (30% off)
- Stardew Valley - $9.99 (33% off)
- Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together - $13.99 (30% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie Special Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Kirby Fighters 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Kirby Star Allies - $41.99 (30% off)
- River City Girls - $14.99 (50% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - $29.99 (40% off)
- Game Builder Garage - $20.99 (30% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Go Vacation - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $41.99 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Miitopia - $34.99 (30% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido - $34.99 (30% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Boomerang Fu - $8.99 (40% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $3.74 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers - $9.99 (50% off)
- Broforce - $2.99 (80% off)
- Heave Ho - $3.99 (60% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $34.99 (30% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Pikuniku - $3.24 (75% off)
- Vitamin Connection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Wargroove: Double Trouble Bundle - $7.99 (60% off)
- DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos - $27.99 (30% off)
- Them's Fightin' Herds - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Super Meat Boy - $4.94 (67% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
- DOOM - $9.99 (75% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Summer Sale
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $24.99 (58% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $24.99 (58% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $15.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ubisoft Summer Splash Sale
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $29.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $11.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $8.99 (70% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Activision Blizzard Multiplayer Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle - $39.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition - $20.99 (65% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- THQ Nordic Showcase Sale
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fatesworn - $15.99 (20% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $19.99 (50% off)
- Darksiders 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- MX vs ATV All Out - $15.99 (60% off)
- Titan Quest: Atlantis - $5.99 (70% off)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar - $11.99 (70% off)
- Battle Worlds: Kronos - $8.99 (70% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $11.99 (70% off)
- de Blob - $8.99 (70% off)
- de Blob 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Legend of Kay Anniversary - $8.99 (70% off)
- Monster Jam Steel Titans - $8.99 (70% off)
- Rebel Cops - $2.99 (70% off)
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Raven Remastered - $8.99 (70% off)
- This is the Police - $8.99 (70% off)
- This is the Police 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Titan Quest - $11.99 (70% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- MLB The Show 23 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins - $22.49 (25% off)
- Disney Speedstorm Founder's Pack [Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie - $17.49 (30% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $23.99 (20% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $12.49 (50% off)
- Temtem - $30.14 (33% off)
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine - $7.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $35.99 (40% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Soundfall - $8.99 (70% off)
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 - $23.99 (20% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 11: Nintendo Multiplayer Sale