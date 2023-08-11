New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 11: Nintendo Multiplayer Sale

Find a friend and jump into the best multiplayer games available on the Nintendo Switch.
Ozzie Mejia
Nintendo once had an old ad campaign where execs would drive around the landscape, approach people's doorsteps, and say, "We would like to play." Gaming is better with friends, which is why Nintendo is taking the next few weeks to celebrate with the Nintendo Multiplayer Sale. Dozens of multiplayer titles are on sale, and that includes some exceptionally rare first-party title discounts, including what I believe is a first-time discount on Mario Strikers Battle League.

Elsewhere, this is the last week to check out the PlayStation Summer Sale before summer ends and everyone goes back to school. (For some kids, it's already too late and they're reading this from their phones inside their classrooms. Make sure your teacher doesn't catch you.)

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

