TMNT: The Last Ronin game announced The iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story is getting a video game adaptation.

The THQ Nordic Digital Showcase featured announcements of a slew of games in the works at the publisher. While most of the projects were indie titles based on original ideas, THQ surprised viewers by announcing a new game based on quite the beloved IP — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. What’s more, the publisher is working on an adaptation of The Last Ronin, one of the most memorable TMNT stories.

We got our first look at TMNT: The Last Ronin during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase today. The trailer introduces us to a much grittier depiction of the Ninja Turtles' world. Based on the comic of the same name, this storyline follows a lone surviving turtle as he navigates a futuristic New York City, seeking revenge for his murdered brothers. He wields the iconic weapons used by all four of the Ninja Turtles. The Last Ronin was a five-issue series that was published back in 2020.

The video game appears to be closely following the source material. The game will feature action-style combat, with players making their way through NYC while fighting enemies both old and new. It’s quite the departure from the Turtles’ last video game outing — 2022’s Shredder’s Revenge. This announcement comes after it was previously confirmed that an adaptation of The Last Ronin was in development.

It’s fair to say we’re in a bit of a TMNT renaissance across games and film right now. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the latest news about TMNT: The Last Ronin, and you can read about all the other announcements from the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase right here.