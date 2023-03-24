TMNT game based on The Last Ronin graphic novel confirmed to be in the works The Last Ronin takes place in a future where only one of the Turtles has survived and the game is said to be a third-person action-adventure similar to God of War.

The last few years have been filled with some pretty bright and cheerful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles content, but the next game might be moving in a much darker direction. Paramount Global, the IP rights holders for TMNT have confirmed that a new game is in the works based on The Last Ronin graphic novel. It’s set in a future where three of the four turtles have met their demise and the remaining one goes on a last crusade against the Foot Clan in a battle-scarred New York City.

The development of this game was confirmed by Paramount Global senior vice president for games and emerging media Doug Rosen, who recently shared some early details about the game with Polygon. Where recent years have given us a number of games on the brighter side of the TMNT franchise, such as the impeccable Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and the compilation game, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, The Last Ronin is set to take a whole new direction, separate from even the popular co-op arcade style we’ve seen.

TMNT: The Last Ronin features a surviving Ninja Turtle utilizing the weapons of all four in a fight for revenge against Shredder and the Foot Clan.

Source: IDW Publishing

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin was a graphic novel miniseries written by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz and Andy Kuhn, with art done by Kuhn and Ben Bates. In a future where three of the four turtles and Master Splinter have been slain by the Foot Clan, the last turtle dons a black mask, picks up their brother’s weapons, and goes on a final rampage against the Shredder and his forces. In addition to the one turtle utilizing the bo staff, katanas, sai, and nunchucks of the squad, Rosen shared that it will feature action-adventure gameplay similar to God of War. We could also see the other turtles be playable through flashback sequences.

Either way, it looks like the new TMNT game is set to give us a very different flavor in the franchise. As we await more details and an actual reveal of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin game, stay tuned for further news and updates here at Shacknews.