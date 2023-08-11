All announcements and trailers - THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023 Here's everything that was announced during the latest THQ Nordic Digital Showcase.

The latest THQ Nordic Digital Showcase has wrapped, bringing about a slew of new announcements and reveals for games releasing in the near and distant future. If you missed the showcase or could just use a handy recap, you’re in the right place. Let’s look back at all the announcements and trailers from the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023.

THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023 announcements and trailers.

Here are all of the trailers for the games announced during the 2023 THQ Nordic Digital Showcase.

Gothic 1 Remake

Last Train Home

Outcast - A New Beginning

Space For Sale

Tempest Rising

Titan Quest 2

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

Way of the Hunter

Wreckreation

TMNT: The Last Ronin

South Park: Snow Day

Those are all of the trailers shown during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase.