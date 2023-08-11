New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

All announcements and trailers - THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023

Here's everything that was announced during the latest THQ Nordic Digital Showcase.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
THQ Nordic
1

The latest THQ Nordic Digital Showcase has wrapped, bringing about a slew of new announcements and reveals for games releasing in the near and distant future. If you missed the showcase or could just use a handy recap, you’re in the right place. Let’s look back at all the announcements and trailers from the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023.

THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023 announcements and trailers.

Here are all of the trailers for the games announced during the 2023 THQ Nordic Digital Showcase.

Gothic 1 Remake

Last Train Home

Outcast - A New Beginning

Space For Sale

Tempest Rising

Titan Quest 2

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

Way of the Hunter

Wreckreation

TMNT: The Last Ronin

South Park: Snow Day

Those are all of the trailers shown during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase. For future updates on these games, be sure to bookmark our THQ Nordic topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola