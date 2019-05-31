Darksiders Genesis Review - Marvel Ultimate Armageddon
Darksiders Genesis takes on a hack n' slash dungeon crawling adventure that reminds us of some of the greats in the genre, but does it bring some of the baggage along too?
Darksiders Genesis takes on a hack n' slash dungeon crawling adventure that reminds us of some of the greats in the genre, but does it bring some of the baggage along too?
The latest Wreckfest trailer introduces a character whose true goal is to ensure you simply break all your bones, basically. Nice guy!
Gunfire Games, the studio behind Darksiders 3, has been acquired by THQ Nordic.
Snag an expensive (or cheaper) special edition of Biomutant before we even get a game release date.
Crypto's return will be heralded by some sweet collector's editions for fans of the series.
Try out the second Darksiders entry on Switch as it settles down on the handheld console.
The upcoming entry in the Darksiders series gets two special editions for you to drop some cash on.
Destroy All Humans is set to make its triumphant return in 2020 with a remake of the hilarious cult hit.
With over 80 games in active development, surely THQ Nordic will be showcasing something new at E3 2019. Here are our predictions of what to expect.
THQ Nordic will be showing off a new entry in its Darksiders series at E3 2019,