Alone in the Dark delayed to January 2024 Alone in the Dark is getting out of the way of a busy October release schedule.

This fall is going to be one for the record books, with so many high-profile video games releasing in close proximity to each other. It’s such a busy slate in fact, that some developers have made the business decision to bow out entirely and reschedule their game releases to dates where they won’t have to go head-to-head with the latest AAA games from Sony or Nintendo. That’s the case with the upcoming Alone in the Dark reboot, which has been delayed to January.

Alone in the Dark publisher THQ Nordic announced the delay in a tweet this morning. “Horror games thrive on the eerie embrace of solitude, something that is impossible to achieve in a gaming month as busy as October. To ensure a breathtaking experience for everyone, we have made the decision to move the release of #AloneInTheDark to January 16, 2024.”



Source: THQ Nordic

Alone in the Dark was originally set to launch on October 25, placing it just days after the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Other October releases include Cities: Skylines 2, Alan Wake 2, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

THQ Nordic unveiled the revival of Alone in the Dark earlier this year, with actors David Harbour and Jodie Comer stepping into the lead roles, with players having the option to choose which protagonist to play as. During a preview, we got to take an in-depth look at the psychological horror story that Pieces Interactive is weaving with the reboot.

The Alone in the Dark reboot is just the latest game to strategically move out of a stacked release window. Both Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Alan Wake 2 pushed their releases forward and backward, respectively, in order to avoid competing directly with Spider-Man and Mario. As the fall 2023 release calendar crystallizes, expect to read all the latest updates on Shacknews.